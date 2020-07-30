BLUEFIELD — The current Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s emergency department is being renamed and will offer full emergency services starting next week.
Princeton Community Hospital announced today the new PCH Bluefield Emergency Department will offer full service emergency services starting Aug. 1 at the same location the Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s ER is now.
On Thursday, BRMC is set to close all in-patient and ancillary services.
The PCH Bluefield Emergency Department will be open 24/7 and “staffed by experienced and highly qualified emergency physicians and nurses ready to provide care to you and your family,” the hospital said in the announcement.
Services include:
• Emergent treatment/stabilization for all illnesses and injuries, including cardiac, stroke, respiratory and traumatic injuries• Full array of laboratory services
• Decontamination room
• Helipad
• Imaging services with Low-dose CT scan, Digital X-Ray and CT scans
• Helicopter transport to other facilities• Ambulance transport
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the announcement said the PCH Bluefield Emergency Department is a part of Princeton Community Hospital in Princeton and will strive to serve the emergency needs of the Bluefield community with the permanent closure of Bluefield Regional Medical Center. The PCH Bluefield Emergency Department will administer treatment to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.
The department can be reached at (304) 327-1500.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
