PRINCETON — A task force of officers from different law enforcement agencies arrested at least 37 Friday in a roundup of 71 people with outstanding felony warrants in Mercer County.
Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, Princeton Police Chief D.A. Gray and Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Bayless announced the roundup at the Princeton Police Department Friday afternoon.
One of the primary responsibilities of the U.S. Marshal Service is to locate and apprehend fugitives and serve felony warrants, Bayless said.
The program, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED), teams the U.S. Marshal Service with state and local law enforcement agencies to stage a mass roundup of those who have been wanted, often for many years.
“What we have found is … with only one agency serving warrants it’s hard to be as efficient as it is with what we have here with a collaborative effort through CUFFED,” he said. “Today, we are in Mercer County (and some other adjoining counties) to serve felony warrants. We could not do this alone.”
Bayless praised Bailey and Gray for dedicating resources to the CUFFED Task Force, adding that local officers are deputized on CUFFED and used as a “force multiplier in an area and make a big impact in the community.”
“That’s what we have done here today,” he said. “We have been very successful so far and we plan to keep on working to serve those warrants … We will keep going as long as we need to to serve these outstanding warrants.”
When felony warrants start multiplying, the CUFFED Task Force is ready to help, he added.
“That’s the beauty of having a collaborative effort like this,” he said. “Local agencies and state agencies can draw upon the U.S. Marshal Service all across the state … to apprehend them and bring them to justice.”
Bailey and Gray can reach out anytime for help in serving outstanding warrants, he said, and it’s a team effort.
Bayless said the warrants are felonies on many various charges, from strangulation to sexual assault and “across the board,” but names had not yet been released since arrests were continuing.
The Department of Corrections was also involved in the roundup with transporting prisoners, who were scheduled to be arraigned Friday evening and taken by a DOC bus to Southern Regional Jail, Bailey said.
“We want to get these warrants served, and we will call on the Marshal Service to help us to that,” Bailey said.
“If you are out here and you are involved in criminal activity and you are a fugitive or you have committed some type of felonious act, any day you should expect CUFFED to knock on your door and bring you to justice,” Bayless said.
Bayless also said the community should be thanked for cooperating and helping when it’s possible.
“We couldn’t do it without community support as well,” he said. “We can only find out so much information and we rely a lot on the public and those who support what we are doing. We are very appreciative of that.”
U.S. Marshal Michael Blackburn said a team has been built in Mercer County and a new deputy will be assigned to Bluefield shortly.
“This is massive,” Blackburn said of Friday’s roundup effort. “You are going to be seeing a lot more of them.”
Bailey said two deputies with his department are also being assigned to work with the Marshal Service.
Blackburn said fugitives are not always easy to locate and the Marshal Service’s team is ready to help.
“This is just the beginning,” he said of CUFFED.
