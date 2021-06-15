ATHENS — The Concord University Foundation has received a $10,000 gift in support of its Pathways Retention Scholarship from the Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournament, university officials said Monday.
Proceeds from the annual event are now being dedicated to help fund the scholarship that will assist 50 students in the upcoming academic year.
“The golf tournament has always supported student scholarships at Concord. This is just one more way we can continue to help students financially with earning their degrees,” said Greg Ball, tournament organizer.
Golfers participated in the tournament on Friday at Pipestem State Park where a check was presented to the Foundation. The tournament started in 1991 and was renamed the Homer K. Ball Memorial tournament after Ball’s passing in 2008.
“The Ball family has been actively involved with supporting Concord for decades. We are grateful for their willingness to continue their efforts in raising much needed funds for our students,” said Alicia Besenyei, vice president for Advancement.
The Pathways Retention scholarship helps rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors from West Virginia. To date, more than $450,000 has been raised and over 175 scholarships have been awarded. The scholarship was created in 2015 through a partnership with the Maier Foundation which has provided a match for every dollar raised.
“We are very thankful for the local companies, organizations and individuals who participate in the golf tournament every year. It makes me even happier knowing the donation is essentially doubled by the match from the Maier Foundation,” Ball said.
