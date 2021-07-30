PRINCETON — Crashes on Interstate 77 in Mercer County backed up traffic for miles Thursday as first responders worked to clear the scenes.

The first incident was reported Thursday afternoon when a southbound truck was hit at the five mile marker, according to a dispatcher with Mercer County 911. A secondary accident later occurred at mile marker 9 in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported, but traffic was stopped and then proceeded slowly as crews cleared the scenes.

Another accident was reported about 3:54 p.m. at mile marker 1 in the southbound lanes. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, and West Virginia State Police Turnpike detachment and Princeton detachment were dispatched.

