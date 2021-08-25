BLUEFIELD — The Beaver-Graham football game set for Friday night has been postponed.
Amy Harrison, with the Mercer County School System, said the game will be played at a later date.
“That date has not been set yet,” she said.
Mercer County School board member Jim Bailey said Bluefield was ready to play the game but “numerous” Graham High School athletes had been quarantined and others have tested positive for COVID.
About 130 students total at GHS have COVID, he added.
“We would have played,” he said.
Concerns about the current surge in COVID cases have arisen as well and the 10,000 capacity Mitchell Stadium is usually packed for the game.
“For the safety and health of our players, students and community, the 2021 Beaver-Graham football game has been postponed,” a post on the BHS football Facebook page said. “An announcement will be made as soon as a makeup date has been set.”
The statement added that the school system will also release the ticket refund procedure soon for anyone who would like a refund.
Last year, the game was canceled because of the pandemic, ruining a decades old tradition as BHS and GHS alumni and fans flock to Bluefield from many other places for the rivalry game.
Hopes were high this year, but a recent surge in COVID cases in both states have health officials concerned as numbers of active cases and hospitalizations have reached their highest level’s since the January surge.
A man who played at Mitchell Stadium more than 70 years ago was among the many disappointed fans who learned Tuesday that the Beaver-Graham had been postponed.
One former player for the G-men who now lives in Ohio said he had planned to come to the game and was disappointed.
Guy Hefner, now 90, of Hamilton, Ohio was 18-years-old when he played for the G-Men during what proved to be an epic game for both them and the Bluefield Beavers. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph story that ran on Saturday, Sept. 11, 1948 ran with the headline “Inspired Graham Gridsters Battle Favored Beavers to 2-2 Draw.”
“That game was a great game,” Hefner recalled. “It was one of the traditional great games that Graham and the Beavers played and, of course, they were favored to win 30 to nothing; but we felt like we won by tying 2 to 2.”
Hefner was told Tuesday afternoon about the 2021 game’s postponement.
“I’m sorry to hear that,” he said. “We’re getting all ready to go. I was always concerned about that because of the COVID numbers. My granddaughter just flew in this morning from California. My granddaughter and daughter will be very disappointed.”
Hefner said that he still planned to visit Bluefield, Va. because reservations had been made already, and his granddaughter wanted to see where he went to high school and played football.
A date on when the game can be played can be evaluated as the situation will be monitored.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
