COVID-19 still rampaging

BLUEFIELD — State health officials confirmed another two COVID-19 related deaths Monday in Mercer County, a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old man.
The 52-year-old man was one of 17 new virus deaths reported in the state Monday. At age 52, this would be the youngest virus-related death to be reported in Mercer County to date. Those who are at the greatest risk for COVID-19 are the elderly and individuals with underlining medical conditions.
The 76-year-old man was one of 27 deaths that had been pending an official COVID-19 confirmation by state officials, Gov. Jim Justice said during his virtual pandemic briefing Monday.
“We have 17 additional deaths today,” Justice said. “In addition to that throughout time we’ve had additional deaths that I guess we have been investigating I guess to determine whether they were COVID related deaths. And now we have either confirmed these additional deaths to be COVID related or we have labeled them as probable deaths to be COVID related. There are 27 of those, and 17 additional (virus deaths) since Friday.”
According to the governor’s office, the 27 deaths had been flagged over the past several months by the Department of Health and Human Resource’s Vital Registration Office as possibly being related to COVID-19 and requiring further investigation. Justice said the process serves as a check and balance to ensure all deaths with COVID-19 documented as a cause of death or contributing factors are investigated and reported. Upon review by the DHHR, it was determined that 23 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and four are probable COVID-19 deaths.
Counting the 17 new deaths, and the 27 prior deaths that have now been confirmed as COVID-19 related, the Mountain State’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has climbed to 530.
It was not immediately clear Monday if Mercer County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 37 or 36.
The Daily Telegraph does not yet know if the earlier death involving the 76-year-old male from Mercer County that has now been confirmed as a virus death was already being counted as a virus death or not by the Mercer County Health Department. If it wasn’t, then the county’s coronavirus death toll would be 37. If it was already being counted, then the death toll would stand at 36.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, wasn’t immediately available Monday for comment.
Justice said the current number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has reached a record high of 6,974. He said the cumulative percent of positive cases is 3.06 percent, up from 3.01 percent on Friday.
