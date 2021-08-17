By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital now has 15 COVID in-patients as the number of hospitalizations around the state on Monday were the highest since early February.
Ballad Health hospitals in Southwest Virginia are now deferring elective surgeries because of the rise in COVID hospitalizations.
“The number of COVID-positive patients at Princeton Community Hospital remains at 15, with the majority being unvaccinated,” Karen Bowling, PCH CEO, said Monday. “We continue to do everything possible to protect patients, visitors, and employees during this pandemic.”
Bowling said most of the patients are unvaccinated.
“The vaccines are doing their job but more people need to be vaccinated, especially in southern West Virginia, where the vaccination rates are not where they need to be,” she said. “We are very concerned because the Delta variant is more contagious. A small percentage of those vaccinated may still contract COVID, but it is likely to result in a milder illness – not hospitalization or death.”
Bowling said PCH’s COVID-positive patients reflect the national trend – “90 percent or more are unvaccinated.”
The hospital had seen the COVID in-patients drop from a high of 50 early this year to a consistent five or six by mid-summer, before the current surge.
The state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) reported Monday 369 are now hospitalized with COVID, with 127 in ICUs and 54 on ventilators, all reaching numbers not seen since early February.
The vaccination point was also made by Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, on Monday.
“The majority of people in hospitals (with COVID) here and around the country are not vaccinated,” he said, adding that in Tennessee the number of people hospitalized with COVID have jumped from 200 to 2,000, and many localities have no beds available.
Vaccinations are the “firewall” to prevent the spread and prevent severe symptoms from the virus, he said.
Virginia also keeps seeing hospitalization numbers increase, with 1,137 COVID patients around the state on Monday.
An increase in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Appalachian Highlands has prompted Ballad Health to defer all elective, non-emergent surgical cases requiring overnight patient stays as of Aug.16.
Ballad Health has hospitals in Southwest Virginia from Lebanon to Abingdon.
The company’s website said the decision to postpone these procedures follows several weeks of sustained COVID-19 increases, with infections rising 800 percent since July 4.
Ballad Health estimates that, based on the rate of growth experienced in hospitalizations, combined with projections of community spread and few meaningful mitigation efforts, inpatient hospitalization census could reach as high as 500. Already, the number of inpatients, who require significant resources, is putting a strain on available resources.
“This was not an easy decision to make; however, it is necessary to preserve manpower and hospital resources to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the Appalachian Highlands,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer and incident commander of its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC).
Tazewell and Buchanan counties both reported another COVID-related death Monday, with the number of deaths in Tazewell County now at 77 and 47 in Buchanan County.
