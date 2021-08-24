CHARLESTON — Active COVID cases in West Virginia have now topped 10,500, the highest since January, but no decision has yet been made on any mitigation mandates.
Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties are all red now on the County Alert System maps and the state as of Monday had no green counties at all, with 47 of the 55 counties either orange or red, representing a high infection rate as well as positivity rate.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday that all the numbers are concerning and the state may be “one step closer” to some mask mandates, including in public schools.
As of Monday, 447 COVID patients were in hospitals around the state with 143 in ICUs and 57 on ventilators, the highest numbers seen since late January. The positivity rate jumped to more than 11 percent Monday, also the highest since January.
Since Friday, 2,486 new COVID cases have been reported, bringing the total to 10,543, and eight more deaths have been confirmed, with the total death toll at 3,016.
“If we continue on this pathway in West Virginia we are on a pathway to have masks and virtual school in a lot of counties,” he said, adding that the state is also on a road to see more deaths.
“We are working on it,” he said of developing whatever mitigation strategies may be needed. “If this thing continues to expand … all is on the table.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the active cases, which are primarily the more infectious and dangerous COVID Delta variant, are rapidly rising here and around the country.
“Since the first week of July, we have seen a 10-fold increase in active cases,” he said, with 10 times more hospitalizations, as well as 10 times more COVID patients in ICUs and on ventilators.
“We see this all across our state,” he said. “Our state map is getting red.”
Justice said he does not think it is time right now to “jump” on any restrictions, but that could change “very quickly.”
One thing he wants to jump on quickly is providing COVID vaccine booster shots, especially to those over 60 and anyone with serious underlying medical issues.
In fact, Justice said the state would already be doing that and was prepared to do so but he learned Monday morning he has to wait until Sept. 20, the federal start date, basically because the state owns the vaccines.
To Justice, time is of the essence.
“There is a 26 percent increase in positive cases in people who are fully vaccinated (breakthrough cases),” he said, as well as a 21 percent increase in breakthrough cases requiring hospitalizations and a 25 percent increase in deaths of people who are fully vaccinated.
“West Virginians in long-term care facilities and healthcare settings were some of the first people in the nation to be vaccinated,” he said. “We led the nation in getting out our vaccines, did we not? Now, the CDC and the federal government says we need to wait until September 20th for our people to start getting their extra shots.”
The statistics say action is needed now, he added.
“There are so many indicators that say we need to move right now,” Justice said. “But right now we can’t get past the legalities of Washington to be able to move right this second. We are going to continue to work it, night and day, to try to find a way. We’ve got to get through more legalities to be able to pull the trigger. But, when we’re ready to go – if you’re 60 and older – please be ready to go, because we’ll be ready.”
Marsh said that, based in studies in Israel, the effectiveness of the vaccines do fall off but the boosters give “remarkable” protection.
“If we wait too long we are going to be under water,” he said of the rapid spread and its consequences.
School systems across the state continue to make their own decisions about masks.
The Mercer County School Board is set to make a decision on masks in schools tonight after Superintendent Edward Toman recommended mandatory mask wearing in all schools.
McDowell County is requiring masks.
Monroe County has a mask mandate if the county is in red or orange. Students started school Monday and everyone had to wear a mask since the county was in red.
Monroe County also on Monday reported its 19th COVID-related death, a 50-year-old male as the county’s active cases rose to 97, from being in single digits in early July.
Justice also reminded residents who have had at least one COVID vaccine dose to register for the new Babydog vaccine lottery.
The first drawing will be Aug. 31 with one a week for six weeks.
Prizes each week include a new sports car, college scholarships, a UTV or zero turn mower, a fishing or pontoon boat, a $150,000 “dream wedding” and free gas for 10 years.
“We are trying to incentivize more and more West Virginians to get vaccinated, and especially our younger folks,” Justice said.
Those who previously registered for the original vaccination sweepstakes are required to register again to be eligible, and can sign up at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.