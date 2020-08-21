PEARISBURG, Va. — Two Virginia residents are facing drug possession and forgery charges after being found slumped over in their vehicles, according to investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department.
Giles County deputies responded to a rescue call for two individuals slumped over in a vehicle at the intersection of Rt. 42 and Rt. 100, according to a press release issued Thursday by the sheriff’s office. Circumstances at the scene led to deputies searching the vehicle.
The search conducted Wednesday yielded suspected methamphetamine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit checks, several Visa gift cards, identifying information for other individuals, and counterfeiting equipment, according to investigators.
Deputies arrested 26 year-old Stephanie Lavone Calderon, of Pearisburg, Va. and 24 year-old Brandon Lee Musick, of Wytheville,Va. Both subjects were charged with attempting to obtain money by false pretenses, possession of forged bank notes, identity fraud, and possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, according to investigators. They are being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone believing that they have been a victim of identity theft or receiving fraudulent bank notes is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has already reached out to other jurisdictions about this case. The investigation is ongoing.
