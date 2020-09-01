CHARLESTON — An attempt by Gov. Jim Justice to allow sports and other extracurricular events to proceed this week for three counties that were in the orange color code zone on Saturday has been rejected by the counties.
According to The Associated Press, education leaders in Fayette and Kanawha counties rejected Justice’s plan to test all athletes, coaches, band members and others who were scheduled to perform this week.
MetroNews reported that Logan County has also opted out of the testing offer.
That orange designation would ordinarily cancel all competitions this week, including Friday night’s football games.
But Justice offered during his COVID-19 briefing Monday a “one-time” solution to the problem by quickly testing all of the participants in those three counties impacted – Kanawha, Fayette and Logan.
“If they all test negative, they play,” he said, adding that if a team or band has one positive test, though, they will not play this week.
Monroe County was the only county in the state in the red zone Saturday so that stops everything, he added, so it is not included in the mass testing offer.
According to the MetroNews report, collaborations of superintendents, principals and coaches in each of the three counties impacted reached a consensus of opinion, and those decisions were based on reasons including rescheduling the game missed this week and devote the time to practice, which they can do under the orange code designation.
Justice said the plan was just for this week because the resources are not available to do it every week.
The testing was planned to start immediately so test results will be back by Friday.
However, Justice said it would serve another purpose.
“It will give us a lot of information about counties to help get the out of the orange,” he said, referring to the fact any county in the orange on Sept. 5 will not have in-person instruction of have any games next week, the first week of school.
If positive tests show up this week with this testing, “we will know more about what we will have to do to get the community safer,” he said.
Justice said with contact tracing after a positive test, possible community spread may be curtailed.
“This is the very best we can do right now,’” he said. “We don’t ‘have the resources to do this every week. It’s because we have this week to prepare.”
But Justice said no one, athlete or parent, wants the team to play with someone who is positive.
“We are doing all that this is within us to help our kids enjoy sports, get back in school and be safe,” he said.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said more than 70 percent of students are signing up for in-person instruction and his department will do all they can to assist counties in moving back into the green or yellow by Saturday.
“We have got to get these counties to green or yellow,” he said. “We need schools to open.”
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools as far as in-person instruction and sports and extracurricular activities are concerned.
Justice said the orange designation will prohibit in-person instruction and sports games for the first week of school only. After that, a county falling under orange can offer in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
The map that will be used to determine a county’s color code will be posted every Saturday night at 9 p.m. and that determines the status of schools for the following week.
The red zone, however, which indicates a rising number of new positive case, means all virtual instruction and no sports or extracurricular activities, and that will start immediately if a county falls into the red zone during the week, Justice said.
Burch said the map posted on Saturday night, Sept. 5, will indicate if any counties fall into the orange or red zones for the first week of school.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said testing is key.
“Testing allows more control of spread,” he said, as the virus can be contained with isolation and contact tracing. “This testing will help a lot (to get the counties into the green and yellow). Everybody is moving very, very fast to make this happen.”
Marsh once again reminded everyone they can help out by wearing masks and using physical distancing.
“Protect yourself and protect others,” he said. “Show your concern for our children and our teachers and our schools.”
Marsh said the state health team is working to make sure the data used for the County Alert System is correct.
The first rendition was on Aug. 29, which he called a “practice run,” and when Sept. 5 comes “we want to make sure we are right and accurate,” he said.
West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC) Executive Director Bernie Dolan was also at the briefing Monday and explained attendance allowed at sporting events.
In the green color zone, all family members (of players, band members and cheerleaders) in a household can come, he said, but in the yellow it is parents only.
One of the most “prudent things” to do, he said, is to make sure everybody is as separated as possible.
Dolan also said presses boxes will be limited to essential personnel only, like announcers and scoreboard operators.
“We will send the media to the sidelines,” he said.
But these rules may change as the situation changes.
“We will revisit the attendance as we move forward,” he said.
