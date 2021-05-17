PRINCETON — Counties, cities and towns should receive American Rescue Plan stimulus money soon as more guidelines on how it can be spent have been released.
The National Association of Counties (NACo) reported that the $362 billion in the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds part of the plan has been launched by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
A wide category of allowable uses of the money was also outlined.
“Included in the guidance is the flexibility to use Recovery Funds to invest in broadband infrastructure, services and programs to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including capital investments in public facilities, payroll and covered benefits expenses for public health, health care, human services, public safety and similar employees, investments in housing and neighborhoods, and other guidance counties advocated for,” said Matthew Chase, executive director of NACo.
Chase said the aid represents an “historic investment in counties on the front lines of our nation’s coronavirus response and recovery efforts.”
“With new resources from the American Rescue Plan, we will invest in our communities, including small businesses, nonprofits, vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services, especially for those suffering from domestic violence, mental illnesses and substance use disorders, and much-needed infrastructure,” he said. “Today’s guidance will assist counties in building stronger, more resilient communities for the future. The American Rescue Plan advances us on the road to recovery, honors our frontline heroes, and equips us to help end the pandemic and drive economic recovery.”
According to a release by the U.S. Treasury Department, “eligible state, territorial, metropolitan city, county, and Tribal governments will be able to access funding directly from the Treasury Department in the coming days to assist communities as they recover from the pandemic.”
The Treasury said the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs—“including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Within the categories of eligible uses listed, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.”
For Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is on the NACo board and chair of the Rural Caucus Committee, it is all good news and offers not only the county, but the region, many opportunities.
“Working together (in the region, including Virginia counties) can be an excellent way to get more done,” he said of the broader infrastructure projects like broadband. “We need to have lots of cooperative agreements. If we don’t work together we may trip over each other.”
Mercer County will receive $11.4 million; McDowell County, $3.4 million; and Monroe County, $2.6 million.
In Virginia, Tazewell County will receive $7.8 million; Bland County, $1.2 million, Buchanan County, $4 million; and Giles County, $3.2 million.
Puckett said another component is to figure out how money can be leveraged, and the county is already working with the state auditor’s office on that.
The guidelines on how the money can be spent are “pretty open,” he said, “but we must have basic infrastructure to bring people here.”
That means water, sewer and especially broadband.
“You don’t build a house without a solid foundation,” Puckett said. “Broadband is the core of what we are going to see for the next 50 years. We get that return if we invest now.”
The goal, he said, is to maximize the long-term value of the work that will be done with the money and what benefits the most people.
“I think we have a chance at doing some things that are really good,” he said. “We don’t have to hurry. We can take our time and evaluate the long-term impact. We have two years to spend it.”
Half of the funds will be received this year with the other half coming in 2022.
Puckett said the county specifically needs to evaluate what is needed to develop I-77 exits 1, 9, 14 and 20.
Tourism can be part of the focus as well since it helps the economy and adds to developing parks and recreation, and enhances the quality of life factor that helps bring people to the area.
Cities and towns are also receiving funding.
In Mercer County, Bluefield will get $4.1 million; Princeton, $2.36 million; Athens $370,000; Matoaka, $80,000; and Oakvale, $50,000.
Bluefield interim City Manager/City Attorney Colin Cline told City Board members last week week the money is being released and guidelines are available.
“We will read it and at the next board meeting give you some ideas on how that money can be applied,” he said.
The other municipalities are also on the process of evaluating what projects may be of benefit with the money.
In McDowell County, municipalities will receive:
• Welch, $680,000
• Gary, $330,000
• War, $290,000
• Davy, $140,000
• Northfork, $130,000
• Bradshaw, $110,000
• Ieager, $100,000
• Keystone, $90,000
• Anawalt,$70,000
• Kimball, $60,000.
In Monroe County:
• Peterstown, $260,000
• Union, $220,000.
The Treasury Department said states and localities may not use this funding to “directly or indirectly offset a reduction in net tax revenue due to a change in law from March 3, 2021 through the last day of the fiscal year in which the funds provided have been spent … No recipient may use this funding to make a deposit to a pension fund.”
Other ineligible uses include funding debt service, legal settlements or judgments, and deposits to rainy day funds or financial reserves.
Sen. Joe Manchin is traveling around the state holding information sessions on how the state and localities are benefiting from the American Rescue Plan money, and how to obtain it.
He and state Auditor J.B. McCuskey will host a session in Beckley on Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center.
Puckett said counties will receive the money directly from the federal government while other municipalities will go through the state.
