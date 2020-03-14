PRINCETON — The following statement was issued Friday by Lynn Thompson, RN, BSN, Director of Quality and Case Management of Princeton Community Hospital in response to a March 12, 2020 story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about a meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health:
“Princeton Community Hospital currently does not test for COVID-19,” Thompson said. “We are following the guidance of CDC and the West Virginia Office of Infectious Epidemiology, and will collect specimens to be sent to the state lab with their approval.”
“On a weekly West Virginia Public Health telephone call (Friday), they indicated that some public health offices would collect specimens for testing based on the CDC criteria and to not suggest all individuals with fever and respiratory symptoms go to the ED or urgent care,” Thompson said. “Physician offices, that have the capability to collect specimens, can do so and send to an independent lab (such as LabCorp) or go through the West Virginia Office of Epidemiology for approval to send to state lab. This is a rapidly changing situation; both the practices of PCH and local health departments will update change as new developments occur.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.