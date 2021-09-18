PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission is urging the public to use masks at the Mercer County Courthouse, the Courthouse Annex, and Memorial Building and Mercer County Animals Shelter, but mask use is not a requirement, according to County Commission President Gene Buckner.
Correction on Mercer County Masks
- Staff Report
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
11 a.m., at the George W. Seaver Chapel of Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial at Palms Memorial Gardens in Matheny.
96, of Bluefield, WV, died Wednesday September 15, 2021 at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Mercer Funeral Home & Crematory in Bluefield.
7 p.m. at Bluefield Union Mission in Bluefield.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mercer man facing four felonies after police pursuit from Princeton to Brushfork
- Mercer County officials warn local health care system is being strained by COVID patients
- Virus cases jump again in Mercer, new nursing home and breakthrough death reported in the county
- Mercer County law enforcement officers undergo intensive training
- One injured after airplane crashes at Southwest Virginia airport
- College Football Schedule Sept. 16, 2021
- Residents air grievances against Suddenlink at PSC public hearing
- Justice opposes Biden’s vaccine mandate
- Canines removed from Mercer home
- Commission supporting new trail authority
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.