CHARLESTON — A Coronavirus Fraud Task Force has been created in West Virginia to “identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia and U.S. Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia made the announcement Tuesday.
“Since the Governor’s declaration, our Consumer Protection Division and its investigators have fielded hundreds of reports from those faced with price gouging, landlord-tenant issues and vacation/event cancellations,” Morrisey said. “The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters. These are unparalleled times in which we live, and that’s why I am honored to join forces with U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart, as together, by combining the investigative and civil enforcement powers of the state Attorney General’s Office with the criminal prosecutorial authority of the federal government, our state is very well positioned to protect its citizens in this time of peril.”
“There’s nothing more despicable (than attempting to exploit a national crisis for personal gain),” Stuart said. “We will use every tool available to us at the federal and state levels to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of their wallets during this crisis.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) and the West Virginia State Police are all involved with the task force.
“The FBI is committed to keeping West Virginians safe from scams associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FBI Pittsburgh Acting Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel. “Scammers often prey on anxiety and fear. Right now, those cyber criminals perceive a large percentage of the population to be vulnerable. Rest assured, the FBI is fully committed to addressing criminal activity during this unprecedented time. We will work closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure fraudsters don’t take advantage of people’s fears for their own selfish gains.”
“HSI stands alongside our law enforcement partners in our commitment to investigating the shameful crimes perpetrated by individuals taking advantage of the public in this time of uncertainty and fear,” said Raymond Villanueva, HSI Special Agent in Charge for Washington, D.C., Virginia, and West Virginia.
“Unfortunately, scammers see times of crisis as an opportunity to prey on those most vulnerable in our communities; IRS-CI will work with our law enforcement partners to hold these scammers accountable,” said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Kelly Jackson. “I want the citizens of West Virginia to know IRS will NOT call you, email you, ask you to verify your personal information or to sign up for anything in order to receive your COVID-19 economic impact payment. Please stay vigilant, you worked hard for your money, don’t let scammers take it from you by falling victim to their frauds.”
The task force will review and investigate all credible leads of fraud associated with the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations, including the elderly, and concerned citizens.
Scams run the gamut from offering fake treatments and supplies to soliciting for fake charities to price gouging.
Others involve scammers pretending to be healthcare professionals who demand payment for treating a relative and those pretending to represent organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) trying to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
Any West Virginia consumer wishing to report scams, price gouging or other matters by which bad actors may try to take advantage of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic can call the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808. Written complaints can be filed at www.wvago.gov.
To report fraud directly to the FBI visit its website at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
