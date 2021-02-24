BLUEFIELD — Another four COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday in Mercer County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to date to 108, one of the highest in the state.
Of the 11 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, four were from Mercer County, including a 60-year-old female, a 79-year-old male, a 103-year-old male and a 70-year-old female, the DHHR said in its daily pandemic report.
At 108 deaths, Mercer County is now only surpassed by Kanawha County, which is reporting 280 coronavirus deaths; Wood County, which has recorded 129 deaths; and Cabell County, which currently stands at 160 deaths.
The state also confirmed another-virus related death in McDowell County Tuesday, a 77-year old female.
“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement. “As we work to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia, we extend our deepest sympathies to these families.”
Although the number of virus-related deaths in Mercer County is still increasing, the number of active coronavirus cases in the county has been trending downward in recent weeks.
However, there was a slight uptick in active coronavirus cases Tuesday in Mercer County, which jumped from 333 on Monday to 336 on Tuesday. The Mercer County Health Department also reported 12 new virus cases Tuesday, five of which were confirmed and seven that were considered probable.
The health department said its next COVID-19 testing date will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, from noon to 2 p.m. at its Green Valley location.
So far, 11,524 people in Mercer County have been vaccinated, or 19.6 percent of the county’s population.
In neighboring Virginia, a new virus-related death was confirmed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health in Tazewell County, which is now reporting 41 COVID-19 related deaths to date. Buchanan County also reported a new death, the 33rd virus-related death to date in Buchanan County.
