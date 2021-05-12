BLUEFIELD — Construction on the Grant Street Bridge project may get under way soon.
Interim Bluefield City Manager Colin Cline told members of the City Board Tuesday that the state Division of Highways awarded the contract to replace the bridge to Brayman Construction Corp., the low bidder at $8,097,117.
Company equipment has already started arriving in the city, he said, and that activity should increase during the next two weeks.
“If you live over there or drive over there, you will see a lot of Brayman Construction trucks around,” he said.
Cline said there is no timeline so far on the project, but state DOH officials have previously said the project has been fast-tracked to be completed by the end of this year.
“We are monitoring the process of the project but we can’t really control it,” he added, since WVDOH is in charge, but people will soon see a “visual impact” from the process.
“I believe confidently this project is moving pretty rapidly,” he said. “You should start seeing a lot more activity over there in the next couple of weeks.”
The bridge, built in 1941 and providing a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas to take action on the badly needed bridge followed, and in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
Of the total $10.5 million project cost, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city, which then gave the responsibility for the replacement to the state.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
