ATHENS — Concord University has announced plans for the Fall 2021 Semester which includes an anticipated return to pre-pandemic levels of instruction and operations.
“We plan to be on campus, in our classrooms, while also providing several online programs that are new and exciting. Like last year, Concord will remain agile, ready to change if it becomes necessary, and excited about the opportunity we now have to return to a far more ‘normal’ year,” said President Kendra Boggess.
“Because of the dedication of the faculty, staff and students and the safety precautions the University took through the pandemic, we were able to keep our transmission rates low and the overall University community safe,” Daniel Fitzpatrick, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer stated.
“We are encouraged by the current trends and projections and as such we intend for the University to return to pre-pandemic modes of course delivery, residence living, and overall operations,” Fitzpatrick said. “CU intends to operate at full capacity with in-person classes in the fall, restoring as much normalcy as possible while certain precautions for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 remain in place.”
Classes begin for the fall semester at Concord University on Monday, Aug. 16. Expectations for the semester include: face-to-face learning; residence halls at full capacity; buildings and facilities, including dining operations, the library and the fitness center, returning to normal hours and increased capacity; and spectators permitted at all athletic activities.
The university plans to follow all health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Safety protocols for fully vaccinated members of the campus community and those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have been established for the start of the fall semester. To date, many Concord faculty, staff and students have been fully vaccinated, university officials said.
For additional information, visit https://www.concord.edu/returntocampus
