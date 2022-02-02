ATHENS — Winter is on its way out, if you believe Concord Charlie.
Concord University President Dr. Kendra Boggess passed along the prediction Wednesday morning to Dan Fitzpatrick, senior strategy, policy, planning and operations officer (COO), and chief human resources officer (CHRO) for the university, to conclude the annual Groundhog Day breakfast at University Point on the campus.
Fitzpatrick was joined at the breakfast by Stacey Hicks of Princeton, honored as the 2022 Grand Groundhog Watcher, and by a group of diners hungry for the prediction — and for the full breakfast served up in the Pais Fellowship Hall.
European legend, kept alive by early settlers of Appalachia, states that if a groundhog sees its shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, it retreats into its hole and takes spring with it, meaning six more weeks of winter. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, the legend says it frolics around and serves as a harbinger of an early spring.
The Concord breakfast began 45 years ago in Athens, created by the late Professor R.T. Hill, who ran the Appalachian Studies program at the college.
The prediction of Concord Charlie is revealed each Feb. 2 by the university president or another CU administrator. The groundhog himself is never seen, but is reported to hold a conversation with Boggess each year in order to pass along his forecast.
The breakfast was not held in 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
