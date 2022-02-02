Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.