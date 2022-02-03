ATHENS — Groundhog Day dawned clear and bright at Concord University on Wednesday morning, but that apparently had no effect on the ramblings of Concord Charlie or on a those who report on the elusive character once a year.
The annual forecast for the duration of winter was provided at Concord’s 42nd Groundhog Day Breakfast by the institution’s chief operating officer, Dan Fitzpatrick, pinch-hitting for CU President Kendra Boggess.
“Charlie, in fact, has not seen his shadow,” Fitzpatrick said, quoting Boggess. “Charlie is predicting an early spring... .”
An old Appalachian tradition, rooted in beliefs of European settlers, holds that if a groundhog does not see its shadow on the morning of Feb. 2, it roams about and serves to predict that winter is soon to be over.
If the animal sees its shadow and is scared back into its burrow, the tradition holds that six more weeks of winter are in store.
Fitzpatrick concluded, “We can only hope, and we can continue to believe, in the magic of Concord Charlie and the tradition that he’s brought to us here at Concord University — and the tradition of all of those groundhog watchers, over the years, and their service to the community.”
This year’s breakfast brought about 90 diners together at University Point on campus for the forecast, a sausage-and-egg breakfast and the presentation of the institution’s yearly Grand Groundhog Watcher award.
This year’s recipient was lifelong Princeton resident Stacey Hicks, a businessman and civic leader.
“Today is a special day for me,” Hicks said after being introduced. “Being a groundhog watcher — I didn’t even know what it was. ... but I’m thankful to be here.”
He arrived wearing a bright green tie with a depiction of a groundhog on it, emblazoned “Happy Groundhog Day.”
“I’m really tired of the cold weather,” he said after the breakfast. “Hopefully, we’ll get a real early spring.”
Hicks said his mother was a cook on campus, when the institution was still Concord College, “and raised seven kids by herself.”
He went to work when he was 12 years old “to help pay the bills,” he said.
“I started with nothing,” Hicks said, “and this community has been very good to me. So anything I do is just a payback for what this community has given me.”
Hicks has been the chief executive officer of the Princeton Rescue Squad for the past 17 years. Prior to that, he was a successful businessman in the county seat.
He serves on the Mercer County Board of Health, the board of directors of the county 911 service, and the boards of the Oakvale Road Public Service District and the Princeton Health Care Center. He is a Shriner and a member of the Princeton Rotary Club.
For 26 years, he helped out in local little league football programs as a coach and director. He also helped develop the Hunnicutt Sports Complex in Princeton.
Hicks didn’t graduate from college.
“I went to ‘the school of hard knocks’ and it’s worked out pretty good for me,” he said.
He noted that both of his sons graduated from Concord and have been quite successful.
“We have a wonderful university right here,” he said. “(It) has a deep place in my heart.”
“It’s a special day for me to be honored at Concord, with my mom in my thoughts.”
Prior to Fitzpatrick’s forecast, Hicks said he was hopeful “that spring is on its way.”
His hope was reinforced a few minutes later.
The breakfast at Concord, a fixture since 1978, was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a post-breakfast press conference, Hicks said, “I think, with Covid ... we’ve lost what we need as humans ... things like today, to get together and enjoy things. So it’s a special day for that, too.”
“I wish that more people would get vaccinated, so we can get past this virus, and we can get back to doing things like this.”
