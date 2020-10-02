WELCH — Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates who have been shipped to McDowell County from out-of-state prisons have raised concern about protocol and housing those inmates.
“We have two confirmed inmates thus far (at the McDowell Federal Correction Institute in Welch) that have been transferred in from the U.S. Marshal’s,” said Brian Lucas, president of Local 480, the union representing area federal correctional employees.
Lucas said the positive cases are “a direct result of their failure to ensure our protocols and CDC recommendations are followed, such as testing these inmates and ensuring they are quarantined prior to transferring. “
“This also greatly affects the surrounding community ... in regards to staff becoming infected with the virus as well and having to carry it home to their families,” he said. “Also, as verified by the Health Department, these positive cases at our facility affect the county’s numbers and their schools and sports.”
Lucas said another issue is visitation.
“The Bureau of Prisons has reinstated the inmate visitation program effective this weekend,” he said. “Therefore, visitors will be able to come and see the inmates. Sadly, we are highly short-staffed currently and don’t have enough correctional officers to work the posts.”
Lucas said the prison is having to reassign non-uniformed employees, who were hired to work positions such as accounting, teachers, recreation, food service, secretaries, electricians and other positions, to work uniformed posts as correctional officers.
“Our staffing levels of correctional officers are at an all time low currently, as we are sitting at 70 some percent,” he said. “This also limits the number of employees inside the institution on a daily basis, causing an increased threat and risk to the safety of both staff and inmates.”
The Bureau of Prisons could not be reached for comment.
The issue surfaced earlier this year when the transfer of out-of-state prisoners was initiated.
Inmates transferred in-state through the Bureau of Prisons are tested before they leave their previous facility, tested when they reach the McDowell facility and quarantined, Lucas said.
“In the Bureau of Prisons we have these safeguards, policies and procedures in place,” he said. “These guys are coming in from the U.S. Marshals, and they’re not wanting to abide by our procedures.”
Lucas said they do not want out-of-state prisoners coming into the McDowell facility and causing an outbreak.
During the earlier transfers, both Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito pushed for strict protocol including testing when prisoners from out of state of transferred.
“I believe that the U.S. Marshals Service should use the same standards and practices that the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) uses if and when a prisoner needs to be transferred and done only when absolutely necessary if at all,” Capito said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.