BLUEFIELD — Faced with an alarming spike in new coronavirus cases, officials in Mercer County are urging citizens to place a renewed focus on social distancing and wearing a mask when in crowded locations. Those area residents who have recently vacationed in virus hot spot locations like Myrtle Beach or Florida also should be monitored for signs and symptoms of infection, the Mercer County Health Department said Monday.
Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mercer County over the past seven days. The new cases involve both domestic travel and community spread of the virus. That brings Mercer County’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 22. Of those 22 cases, 13 involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus. The other nine are currently in quarantine.
Another 36 people who were identified through contact tracing have been placed in isolation as a result of the nine new cases, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, one of several county officials who participated in an emergency COVID-19 briefing Monday morning in response to the spike in local cases.
“One of the things we wanted to confirm was whether this was community spread or travel related,” Puckett said. “On the calls they said it is both.”
While some on social media have speculated that the sudden spike in cases in Mercer County are a result of area residents traveling to Myrtle Beach, that is not necessarily correct, according to Puckett.
“They are not all Myrtle Beach related,” Puckett said of the new COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. “The fact is there is still community spread. There is still transmissions that can happen in our (community).”
Puckett said residents of Mercer County should follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — including practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible — both while traveling and staying close to home.
“We aren’t saying you can’t travel,” Puckett said. “But we are saying you need to be cautious when you travel. There are hot spots everywhere. When you travel just make sure you are aware of your surroundings, and you follow CDC guidelines. It doesn’t really matter where you go. It’s a matter of if you are responsible with where you go. There are going to be people who go to the Smokey (Mountains) and Pigeon Forge. So the opportunity for community transmission spread is greater in those high traffic areas. If you are responsible, then you should be fine. It is the people who are being irresponsible that are the problem.”
Puckett said those who travel out of state to areas where virus outbreaks are occurring, including Myrtle Beach, should be tested for the virus upon their return home.
Dr. Randy Stevens, chairman of the Mercer County Board of Health, said two of the nine cases involve travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
“Three of those were out-of-state travel, two Myrtle Beach,” Stevens said. “The rest was community spread.”
Stevens said residents, when traveling, need to be aware of virus hot spots. He said additional positive cases are possible in Mercer County.
“As more and more people get tested, we are going to get more positive results,” Stevens said.
So far only one person in Mercer County has been hospitalized as a result of the virus, Stevens said.
“There have been nine new positive cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County in the last seven days,” Matt Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department said Monday. “Several of these cases seem to be related to interstate travel. Due to this recent increase of positive cases, Mercer County Health Department is strongly suggesting that employers closely monitor staff returning from vacation for signs and symptoms of infection. This monitoring might include daily temperature checks, requiring that returning staff get tested prior to resuming their duties, and/or requiring that returning employees keep a log of public areas and contacts that were visited while on vacation.”
Bragg said as citizens travel they are asked to try and be aware of the local COVID-19 situation and any hot spots.
“Be sure to protect yourself and others while vacationing by observing COVID-19 safety protocols,” Bragg said. “These protocols include social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap.”
Stacey Hicks, chief executive officer of the Princeton Rescue Squad and a member of the Mercer County Board of Health, said the nine new cases are a concern.
“It is very concerning,” Hicks said. “I sort of felt like there may be a rise when things started opening back up. But getting basically nine in a week is very concerning. I think we just need to go back to what we were doing and being very careful. If people would wear masks and practice social distancing.”
Hicks said area residents need to understand that the virus is still present in the community.
“What I’m hoping is that people will see that it is still in their community, and everyone will go back to doing what we did such a good job of back in March, April and May to make sure we wear a mask and social distance,” Hicks said.
Travel has played a role in the spike in COVID-19 cases.
“I think part of what is happening is people now are back to traveling and going on vacation, Myrtle Beach and Florida, and if you look at it those are the two hot spots on the East Coast right now,” Hicks said. “I think that is part of the spike where people are traveling now.”
Health officials in Florida reported Monday that the state has now recorded 100,000 virus cases.
“Even community spread could be coming from travel,” Hicks said. “If they come back and infect other people.”
As of Monday morning, 3,110 people in Mercer County had been tested for COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
