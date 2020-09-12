BLUEFIELD — City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department announced the receipt Friday of a Community Impact grant sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Virginias.
The monies from this grant will be used toward the renovation of Fire Station 3 located on Cumberland Road. This grant will cover a new roof, new gutters, and a new HVAC system which is essential to getting the station back up and running.
“This station is key to the residents and businesses located along the Cumberland Road area, and plays a vital role in the development of the Exit 1 property, John Nash Boulevard, Mercer County Industrial Park, and as a primary “mutual aid” responder to the East River Mountain Tunnel.” On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank the CFVA Community Impact Grant for making our city a safer place to live, work, and play,” Fire Chief Adrian Conner stated.
Interested citizens that would like to partner with the City of Bluefield on these renovations may send their tax-deductible contribution to: City of Bluefield, Attn: Marie Blackwell, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.
The award was presented by James Shott, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Virginias to Fire Chief Adrian Conner, with Marie Blackwell, Community Foundation of the Virginias Board Member.
