William Eugene Gadd, 86 of Ona, WV widower of JoAnn Miller Gadd, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born November 20, 1933 in Duo, WV, Greenbrier County, a son of the late Claude and Lily Hart Gadd. Two daughters, Sharon Newman and Cathy Da…