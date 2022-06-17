BLUEFIELD, VA — The Community Foundation of the Virginias has awarded 135 scholarships to 99 applicants in the 2022 Scholarship Cycle. The Board of Directors approved awarding $408,200 to assist deserving area students in furthering their education on May 10. The awards came from 37 individual scholarship funds and benefit students from Bluefield, Graham, Montcalm, Pikeview, Princeton, Tazewell, and Richlands high schools, as well as several existing college students who qualified for awards to continue their education. The scholarships help students attending 27 colleges and universities.

The following funds awarded scholarships this year:

Alex Mahood Civitan Scholarship

Alfred and Shirley Wampler Caudill Scholarship

Ann and Geno Preservati Scholarship

C. B. and Ora Hunter Hancock Family Scholarship

Cole Harley-Davidson Military and First Responder Scholarship

Cyrus Leroy and Blanche Mae Nicholson Scholarship

Don and Brenda Brohard Scholarship

Dr. David A. Kovach Family Scholarship

Dr. Jack Walter Witten Scholarship

Dr. Margaret “Trika” Smith-Burke Scholarship

E. R. Gillespie Scholarship

Graham High School Scholarship

Grants Supermarket Scholarship

Harmon Lodge #222 A.F. & A. M. Scholarship

Iona Pauline Wilson Dooley Scholarship

James C. Ramey, Sr. Memorial Scholarship

Jane Bobbitt Scholarship

Joshua Lee Shutt Memorial Scholarship

Ken and Rick Kendrick Scholarship

Larry and Patsy Douglas Scholarship

Lauren Alexis Perdue Memorial Scholarship

Lil’ Tony Webster “Forever 5” Scholarship

Lindsay Rebekah Haun Memorial Scholarship

Marshall Miller Scholarship

Mary Ellen and Ralph McCue Scholarship

Maurice and Grace Hanna Weinberg Scholarship

Ralph H. and Shirley D. Kiser Family Scholarship

Robert Austin Family Scholarship

Rose Sinicrope Scholarship

Roy R. Raub, M.D. Memorial Scholarship

Sue Mandeville Scholarship

Susanne Nelson, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship

Wayne Christian Scholarship

William G. Skewes Memorial Scholarship

Foundation of Health Services of the Virginias, Inc.

Joetta Collins Hooker Memorial Scholarship

Marsha A. Mead, PhD. Scholarship Endowment

The Community Foundation thanks Scholarships Committee members Gene Bailey; Tom Chaffins and Deborah Garton for their diligence in the scholarship application evaluation process.

Information about Foundation scholarships and funds is available at http://cfvinc.org

