BLUEFIELD, VA — The Community Foundation of the Virginias has awarded 135 scholarships to 99 applicants in the 2022 Scholarship Cycle. The Board of Directors approved awarding $408,200 to assist deserving area students in furthering their education on May 10. The awards came from 37 individual scholarship funds and benefit students from Bluefield, Graham, Montcalm, Pikeview, Princeton, Tazewell, and Richlands high schools, as well as several existing college students who qualified for awards to continue their education. The scholarships help students attending 27 colleges and universities.
The following funds awarded scholarships this year:
Alex Mahood Civitan Scholarship
Alfred and Shirley Wampler Caudill Scholarship
Ann and Geno Preservati Scholarship
C. B. and Ora Hunter Hancock Family Scholarship
Cole Harley-Davidson Military and First Responder Scholarship
Cyrus Leroy and Blanche Mae Nicholson Scholarship
Don and Brenda Brohard Scholarship
Dr. David A. Kovach Family Scholarship
Dr. Jack Walter Witten Scholarship
Dr. Margaret “Trika” Smith-Burke Scholarship
E. R. Gillespie Scholarship
Graham High School Scholarship
Grants Supermarket Scholarship
Harmon Lodge #222 A.F. & A. M. Scholarship
Iona Pauline Wilson Dooley Scholarship
James C. Ramey, Sr. Memorial Scholarship
Jane Bobbitt Scholarship
Joshua Lee Shutt Memorial Scholarship
Ken and Rick Kendrick Scholarship
Larry and Patsy Douglas Scholarship
Lauren Alexis Perdue Memorial Scholarship
Lil’ Tony Webster “Forever 5” Scholarship
Lindsay Rebekah Haun Memorial Scholarship
Marshall Miller Scholarship
Mary Ellen and Ralph McCue Scholarship
Maurice and Grace Hanna Weinberg Scholarship
Ralph H. and Shirley D. Kiser Family Scholarship
Robert Austin Family Scholarship
Rose Sinicrope Scholarship
Roy R. Raub, M.D. Memorial Scholarship
Sue Mandeville Scholarship
Susanne Nelson, Ph.D. Memorial Scholarship
Wayne Christian Scholarship
William G. Skewes Memorial Scholarship
Foundation of Health Services of the Virginias, Inc.
Joetta Collins Hooker Memorial Scholarship
Marsha A. Mead, PhD. Scholarship Endowment
The Community Foundation thanks Scholarships Committee members Gene Bailey; Tom Chaffins and Deborah Garton for their diligence in the scholarship application evaluation process.
Information about Foundation scholarships and funds is available at http://cfvinc.org
