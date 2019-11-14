PRINCETON — The process of forming a committee to help screen requests for tourism dollars from the hotel/motel occupancy tax in Mercer County is moving forward.
Mercer County commissioners on Tuesday agreed to initially form a five-member committee with two members from the ATV industry, two from the motel industry and Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Visitors and Convention Bureau (VCB).
“I have a list (of potential committee members) from Jamie,” commission President Gene Buckner said, adding that commissioners can look over the list and choose who they would like to see on the committee.
Buckner said one ATV resort owner and one hotel/motel manager should represent Princeton and the others represent Bluefield and he suggested the committee meet on a “90-day trial basis.”
“That would give us an opportunity to see how it will work…” he said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the committee can also discuss establishing guidelines to apply for funding from the tax revenues, which are split 50/50 between the county and the VCB.
Null is also on board with the plan.
“I am happy to help with that process in any way I can to make the committee successful,” she said. “This is a great start to see how we can make the whole process smoother and allow the commission to develop a plan to help them (applicants) succeed.”
The issue surfaced two years ago when controversy arose over how the motel/hotel tax revenue, which is supposed to go toward promoting tourism, was being spent.
Some of the county’s revenue was earmarked to help fund the Mercer County Airport and libraries, which prompted a question about whether those are appropriate expenditures.
Although that issue was eventually resolved and the money for those entities was found elsewhere, a proposal was made to establish a committee to screen requests for tourism money and then present a recommendation to the county on what requests pass muster.
It’s also a lot of money at stake, with more than $815,000 collected through Oct. 29, a figure that will most likely hit $1 million for 2019. That will mean about $500,000 for the county and $500,000 for the VCB through the 6 percent lodging tax.
Commissioners receive many such requests every year to help fund festivals, entertainment and other tourism related events and projects.
But at that time the formation of the committee never got off the ground but has always been on the back burner.
No timeline has been set for when the members will be chosen and meet with the commissioners to iron out the details of the process and guidelines.
In the meantime, revenue from the tax keeps increasing, already this year exceeding the $730,000 collected in 2016.
“This year, we have had an excellent occupancy number,” Null said.
“That means we are doing a good job (in attracting tourists),” Puckett said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.