BLUEFIELD — Although some area residents may wake up to a few white flakes this morning, maybe even a dusting, the largest weather change is coming next week.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg is forecasting the possibility of rain turning to snow this morning and cold temperatures today, with highs only in the 30s and lows tonight in the low 20s, making it a cold forecast for football games.
Ken Kostura, a meteorologist with the NWS, said he does not expect much, if any, accumulating snow for this morning because the ground is too warm, but the prediction does include, at this point, a better chance of some snow Monday night into Tuesday.
“It’s still kind of early,” he said. “The Monday night system will start as rain and then a snow mixture, but Tuesday may be more snow.”
But no accumulation forecast has yet been made, he said, because the models are subject to change this far out.
“The more dramatic change will be the temperatures,” he said. “We will be much below normal by the middle of next week. We are looking at quite cold readings.”
The high for Tuesday will be about 35, he said, but those temperatures will plummet Tuesday night, with readings around 15 in Bluefield and even lower in deeper valleys and hollows.
“Burke’s Garden (Tazewell County) may be down to 10 degrees,” he said. “That’s a pretty dramatic change.”
Kostura said, however, temperatures will moderate into late next week to more seasonable.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.