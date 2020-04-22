CHARLESTON — West Virginia students will not return to classes this school year.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying he has to make sure students are protected and out of “harm’s way.”
“The bottom line is, I have promised you over and over that I would not put you in a position that could be harmful and I would try to protect you in every way, especially our kids,” he said.
Justice said he listens to the experts as well as educators.
“They will not be able to go back to the physical buildings this year,” he said. “We will definitely be back in school next year (2020-21).”
Justice said the school year is coming to a close soon so classes would be limited anyway.
“We just can’t do it,” he said. “We need to continue our distant learning, our remote learning. We need to continue to be able to feed our kids.”
However, Justice said graduations will be held sometime this summer.
“We need to graduate our seniors and celebrate their accomplishments,” he said. “And I would urge each and every school to try to find a place through the course of the summer to where we can bring back those graduates and we can absolutely let them walk across the stage, receive their diplomas and celebrate their accomplishments. I hate like crazy for families of kids who have worked so hard for so long to be able to receive that diploma and it’s so meaningful to lots and lots of families and kids.”
State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said remote learning is in place and it will continue.
He also will assemble a task force to tackle the question of setting graduations.
A Graduation Task Force, which consists of West Virginia Board of Education members, county administrators, state PTA members, educators, and WVDE staff, continues to address issues surrounding high school graduation and “creating a smooth transition for graduates moving toward the next phases of their lives.”
Other issues are also being addressed.
“The College Board has come forward. They’re going to make sure there are no gaps in children who are taking the AP Exam, they’re going to make sure those are available to them,” Burch said. “The Higher Education Policy Commission has come forward to help us make sure all dual credits are complete – that all students finish that. We are also making sure that all children that are in a CTE program have the ability to finish and become a CTE completer.”
Burch also announced that the WVDE is going to cover the cost of all virtual school for high school students this summer and reported that any junior who missed the SAT will be able to take the exam in the fall for free.
“Now is the time to endure and persevere, to become diligent in what we are doing,” he said. “We have a great plan in place for our children to support them for the rest of the school year.”
National Guard Maj. General James Hoyer also said the children will be fed for the rest of the school year and a feeding program is in place for the summer.
During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch said testing in nursing homes around the state is in full swing, with 26 facilities now being tested and seven complete.
Justice ordered all residents and staff of all nursing homes in the state to be tested for the virus after serious reporting issues cropped up in Jackson County. After a “surge”was sent in by the National Guard and DHHR to that county last week, the total count of positive tests was 116 as of Tuesday.
Although hospitals that meet the criteria for protecting patients and adequate equipment may return to normal operations by the end of the month or early May, Justice said it’s too early to make any more changes on getting back to a normalcy.
There are “hard cores” on both sides of the issue, he said, with some wanting to drop restrictions right now and go back tomorrow and others who want to “batten down the hatches and stay that way for months.”
“The reality is, we’ve got to strike a happy medium to be able to protect our people but yet go back to work, “ he said.
But he also offered a caution.
“If this country stays battened down for, who knows, another month, another two months, when we try to start the engine and it doesn’t start and it sputters we could very well slip into a depression,” he said. “Everybody should realize that yesterday (Monday) oil, the very thing that fuels society forever, oil dropped to a negative number, meaning a barrel if oil dropped to a point in time where you couldn’t give it away. If that doesn’t scare you about the possibility of slipping into a depression … from that standpoint we’ve got to start the engine … we’ve got to go back to work.”
Justice said there is always a level of risk but moving too fast going back to normal could present a “terrible situation” by seeing another surge of positive cases and deaths.
The Governor has always said he will not make any moves related to relaxing or ending any restrictions until he is advised by the experts that it can be done as safely as possible.
“We’ve got to be smart,” he said.
