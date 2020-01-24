Claypool Hill gymnasium receives grant

CLAYPOOL HILL, Va. — A local gymnasium franchise was recently approved for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA)
Anytime Fitness at the Claypool Hill Mall is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it easy for fitness enthusiasts to choose a time to work out that best fits their own individual schedules, VCDEA officials said in a press release. Fitness consultation, personal workouts and team training are offered. The gym is operated by PK Fitness Inc.
“The PK Fitness Inc. project fit very well into our seed capital matching grant program,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “It created jobs and adds to the quality of life in the region which is a factor in attracting additional jobs to the region.”
The new fitness center, which opened in May 2019, is located in a recently remodeled 7,000-square-foot space within the mall at Claypool Hill, next to Belk and just a few steps away from Subway. Currently, Craig Nash said the gym has approximately 600 members. Memberships are $40 per month and include a free fitness consultation, as well as global access to more than 4,000 gyms since gym members at Claypool Hill have reciprocal gym membership privileges at any Anytime Fitness location.
“The beauty of that for those who travel for business or other reasons, is they can still maintain their gym routines at other Anytime Fitness locations,” Nash said.
Gym members at the Claypool Hill facility are primarily from the Richlands, Cedar Bluff, Honaker, Lebanon, Oakwood, Raven and Pounding Mill areas.
In addition to offering traditional exercise equipment options from treadmills to bikes, barbells to strengthening equipment, one added feature is a virtual training room where gym members can use technology to take a class, or participate in any number of popular online exercise programs.
“We plan to use our VCEDA grant to purchase additional exercise equipment,” Nash said, noting there are still some additional pieces of equipment the gym is making plans to purchase in the future.
Nash noted the business currently has two full-time and four part-time employees with plans to have five full-time and five part-time employees within five years. The gym is staffed from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It is open around the clock for gym members, who have access keys to the facility provided at the time they become members, VCEDA officials said.
The Nash’s worked with Margie Douglass, director of the Small Business Development Center at Southwest Virginia Community College, in developing their application to VCEDA for funding.
“Margie was of great assistance to us,” Nash said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.