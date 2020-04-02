BLUEFIELD — Classes for entrepreneurs that are part of the City of Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority and the Create Opportunity Partners are being transitioned to online only after being postponed.
Jim Spencer, the city’s director of economic and community development, said the postponement was because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Since that time, we have been looking for ways to provide the needed training for our entrepreneurs and existing businesses in a safe environment,” he said. “Online training is the best platform to use during these challenging times.”
Spencer said they are in the process of developing a new partnership to offer a class called “Personal Finance for Entrepreneurs.”
“We anticipate this being the first of many free online classes we offer and the prerequisite class for the Entrepreneurial Bootcamp that we are in the process of developing,” he said. “The format will be a one-hour online group class once per for four weeks. There will be work outside of the group class for each attendee.”
Spencer said, though, that in order to provide the training opportunity, he needs to get information from individuals who are interested in participating and is offering a survey to find out.
“I would respectfully request that you take the time to complete the survey,” he said. “The goal is to provide this class in the next few weeks. Current high school students that are interested in entrepreneurship are eligible to take the class as well. The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/77XRNLS.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.