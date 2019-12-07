Clarification Staff Report 5 hrs ago PRINCETON — John Wm. Fleming of Princeton is not the Joe Fleming of Camp Creek mentioned in Dec. 6, 2019 story in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about the conviction of Roena Mills on a charge of first-degree murder. Tags Fleming Princeton Criminal Law Joe First-degree Murder Conviction John Wm Camp Creek Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Beavers, Bernard age 89, of Tazewell, VA died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home of Tazewell, VA. Dean, Fred 2 p.m., at Peery & St. Clair Funeral Home in Tazewell, Va. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens, Bluefield, Va. Ellison Jr., Alfred Lawrence 1 p.m., at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial will follow at the Ellison Family Cemetery, Camp Creek. Patton, Sarah 11 a.m., at the Princeton Presbyterian Church in Princeton. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery, Princeton. Williams, Helen 11:30 a.m., at the Bluewell United Methodist Church in Bluefield (Bluewell). Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGuilty! Jury convicts Mills in decapitation caseBench warrant issued after Princeton woman fails to show up for sentencing hearingTimeline to murder: Father testifies he lied about finding son’s headless bodyPrinceton man charged with sexually abusing two juvenilesDecapitation trial begins: Defense fires opening salvo at victim’s fatherSecond Amendment sanctuary: Tazewell County votes to support right to bear armsMonroe County ambulance fee lawsuit voluntarily dismissedTazewell County residents, officials honor long-time teacher, public servant JonesBids being accepted at BSC: College looking to begin construction on Heritage Village housing projectGuilty of murder: Mills convicted in decapitation case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
