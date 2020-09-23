BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield plans to file a lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Corporation related to the Grant Street Bridge, which remains closed and requires the cooperation of the railroad to pursue a solution to the problem.
City Attorney Colin Cline said Tuesday the City Board of Directors has instructed him to file the lawsuit.
“Today (Tuesday) our Board of Directors, upon the motion of Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, expressed its outrage and the outrage of the citizens of Bluefield at the continued silence of Norfolk Southern over the Grant Street Bridge,” he said. “Ms. Thompson-Smith reminded us all that the railroad is obligated under the 1940 agreement between the railroad and the City to maintain the steel superstructure and masonry supports of the bridge. Mr. Rideout (City Manager Dane Rideout) stated that the last communication we had from the railroad was in July and we’ve heard nothing since. Ms. Thompson-Smith rightly stated that litigation appears to be the only option we have left to bring them to the table.”
The city has been working to try to obtain the cooperation of NS.
“I hate that it has come to this,” Cline said. “The railroad stepped up in 1941 and replaced the Grant Street Bridge, and again cooperated in 1992 when the bridge was refurbished. Now apparently they can’t even be bothered to contact us and inform us of their position. This is extremely offensive.”
Cline said Bluefield is “proud of its railroad history, but apparently the railroad is no longer proud of Bluefield.”
“We currently have two major infrastructure issues at a standstill because of the railroad’s callous disregard for the people of this community – the Grant Street Bridge and of course the Route 19 sinkhole,” he said of the problem on Princeton Avenue that requires access to NS property by the Department of Highways to make a permanent repair. “ We have invited the railroad to our Grant Street Bridge Task Force meetings and their chair has sat empty, even though they assert that they ‘believe in the importance of all of our stakeholders.’ So much for corporate citizenship.”
Cline said he plans to have a complaint drafted for board approval at the next meeting and then “we will proceed from there.”
The bridge has been closed since June 2019 when a state inspection found enough structural damage to deem the bridge unsafe.
The 320-ft. bridge was built in1940 and connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area, crossing Norfolk Southern Railway tracks. The company actually owns the bridge and has over the years shared maintenance with the city.
Residents impacted by the closing have been forced to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
Residents who are impacted have been protesting the holdup, and again this week were on the Princeton Avenue side of the bridge asking for help.
The Grant Street Bridge Task Force, comprised of residents of the impacted area as well as city board members and city officials, was created to tackle the problem and a feasibility study was recommended as a first major step in understanding what action is needed.
That study has been approved by the city board.
Deloris French, a resident of the North Side area and member of the Task Force, said earlier the feasibility study is providing a path forward.
French said the study has five objectives:
• To review the existing engineering and relevant information.
• Develop an engineering report identifying alternatives.
• Project a cost for each alternative.
• Identify potential funding sources.
• Preparation and delivery of an engineering report, conveying “whatever we are looking for.”
Norfolk Southern showed early signs it may be willing to work with the city, issuing this statement in July 2019 related to allowing a closer inspection of the structure of the bridge:
“Norfolk Southern is working closely with the city and the state Department of Highways on the Grant Street Bridge,” NS said in the statement. “Two spans of the bridge cross above NS tracks in the company’s rail yard at Bluefield, and NS and the city acknowledge that we share responsibility for the bridge.
“DOH closed the bridge after inspecting only the northern section of the structure, which is not on railroad property. The next step is for the DOH to conduct a detailed inspection of the two spans that cross NS property to determine the full extent of the bridge’s condition. NS is working with the DOH to provide access needed to conduct the inspection.”
But, the city says, there has been little follow-up from the railroad on cooperation with the project.
Norfolk Southern has been asked to respond to the city’s intention of filing a lawsuit.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.