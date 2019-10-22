BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is trying to clear up an ordinance that relates to temporary vendors who set up inside city limits and permits for yard sales.
City Board members are scheduled to hear at their 6 p.m. meeting tonight the first reading of a revised ordinance that will include exemptions from the B&O (Business and Occupational) tax and permitting process.
Dane Rideout, city manager, said the issue came up a couple of years ago when the city began participating in the Small Business Saturday event, which attracts “pop-up” businesses to set up downtown to help draw in residents to the downtown area.
“Technically, if you are selling items inside the city you need a city and state business license,” he said. “That license is good for a year or just that one day.”
But the requirement would not only mean a fee for the license, but also the payment of the B&O tax on money made that day, which is cumbersome and would discourage the pop-up vendors the city wants to attract to events like Small Business Saturday and festivals that are held downtown.
“It’s a horrible category for things like that,” he said, and the city does not want to hold them to that standard. “To keep us legal, we rewrote the ordinance.”
If the ordinance is approved by the board, those temporary pop-up businesses would be legally exempt.
“We are trying to draw people to downtown,” he said, and pop-up vendors like artisans and others help do that. People who come to events also shop at existing businesses downtown. “Part of the draw is the clustering of popup vendors.”
Rideout said established city businesses who may want to set up at events already have licenses and will pay the B&O taxes on any sales when they participate.
Itinerant vendors who pass through and set up temporarily, like truckload furniture sales, will not be exempt, he added, and must purchase a $500 permit.
The revised ordinance also eliminates the permitting requirement for yard sales or garage sales held in residential neighborhoods.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.