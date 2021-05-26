BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield plans to purchase more land near Kee Dam, adjacent to where the King Coal Highway will intersect with Airport Road.
Interim City Manager/City Attorney Colin Cline told members of the Board of Directors Tuesday the 100 acres in three parcels, along with almost 400 acres the city already owns there, is adjacent to the new intersection that is under construction.
“This is a likely candidate for development for the city,” he said of the land.
The King Coal Highway extension from Bluefield to Airport Road is slated to be finished later this year, and that will mean an exit/entrance ramp will be located there after a bridge crosses the upper part of Kee Dam and Airport Road.
When that happens, northbound traffic off I-77 will use that extension to reach Rt. 52 and then Brushfork, Bluewell, Bramwell and McDowell County.
“Most of the ATV traffic will exit there (at Kee Dam),” Cline said. “This is highly developable property.”
The city has already started timbering some of the property it already owns there to get ready for development, but exactly what will be located there has not been decided but most likely related to recreation.
King Coal Highway is part of an interstate system (I-73) that, when finished, will run from Detroit, Mich., to Myrtle Beach, S.C., bringing more people through the state each year, and across Mercer County.
The board approved the first reading of the ordinance authorizing the purchase, which will be $150,000 for the three parcels from Liberty Land LLC.
Board members also saw a presentation from Sara Elswick, a Mountain Empire Community College student who also works at the Bramwell Visitors Center.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director, said Elswick did a GIS (Geographic Information System) project related to showcasing Bluefield’s history for one of her classes.
Spencer said Elswick worked through Region One Planning and Development and the final product will be a guide to historic Bluefield that can be accessed on cell phones and his hope is to highlight it during the Festival of Lights starting in November.
“When they leave the Holiday of Lights they can look at historic homes,” he said.
“This tells the story of historic Bluefield,” Elswick said of the slide show, and it includes some businesses downtown and homes in South Bluefield, along Oakhurst, the East End and on to City Park.
Elswick said one feature is to be able to put maps and slides of the same area during different eras side by side to see the changes, using an 1890 photo of part of Bluefield taken from above Ramsey Street as compared to a similar angle from this month.
“This is one of my favorite features on the story map,” she said, adding that it is also easy to pull up photos of individual structures that include its history.
“You make a loop around Bluefield,” she said. “I had a wonderful time creating this. It was a lot of fun.”
Spencer said when visitors use the feature they will also have a chance to visit restaurants and businesses in the city.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Donald Ken Hunt, social action chairman of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, asking for support of the City of Bluefield’s’ first celebration of Juneteenth.
Hunt said Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day, celebrates June 19, 1865, when Texas became the last southern state to finally officially free all slaves. Pres. Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.
Hunt said the city had officially recognized Juneteenth in a proclamation in 2020 and he invited the board to a march and participate in the celebration this year on June 19.
The Juneteenth event will start at 10:30 a.m. when participants will meet at Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and then march to Chicory Square, where the celebration will take place.
Music will be included along with speakers Rev. Garry Moore and Rev. Charles Collins.
• Heard from City Ambassador/grant writer Marie Blackwell that a grant submitted to the state Department of Highways for new sidewalks on Bland Street from Wilson Street to Preston Street has been accepted.
“The sidewalks will be redone,” she said, adding that the total cost is $179,000, with the city providing a 20 percent match, or about $38,800.
Blackwell said the Mercer County Economic Development Authority as well as Joe Pack, DOH District 10 manager, helped the city obtain the grant.
