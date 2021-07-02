Staff report
BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield reminded citizens Wednesday of the legal times for discharging consumer fireworks within the city limits.
For the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, the discharge of such fireworks is permitted on July 4, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on July 5.
Discharging fireworks at any other time is illegal, city officials said.
“Independence Day is a time to celebrate our freedom, but we ask our citizens to please be considerate of your neighbors, especially veterans, who sacrificed so much for the freedom we celebrate this weekend,” said Marie Blackwell, city ambassador. “Many veterans and other citizens, as well as many pets, find the noise from fireworks to be extremely stress inducing. Enjoy the weekend, but be kind.”
