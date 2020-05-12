BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield is honoring this year’s Bluefield High School graduating class by displaying photos of the students on the city’s new digital marquee on Federal Street near Portabella’s.
“It’s up and running,” Mayor Ron Martin said of the photos on the marquee. “We have them (photos) up there and are honoring them in a small way.”
Looking at the marquee is like turning the pages of the senior photos in the yearbook, he added.
This has been such an unusual year because of the pandemic and seniors are missing the traditional graduation, so the photos for the public to see gives them a “glimmer of their year,” he said.
Martin said putting the plan together was a team effort with the city and the high school.
Marie Blackwell, city ambassador, said Martin had suggested it so she contacted BHS Principal Mike Collins along with yearbook editor Gail Webb and they agreed to help out
“She downloaded the images,” Blackwell said of Webb providing the senior photos. “Our IT (information technology) department (Billy Hester and Jonothan Lambert) designed it.”
Everyone took the ball and ran with it, she said.
“John Reeves (Bluefield Area Transit assistant manager) uploaded it all to run on the marquee,” she said.
Martin said the display will be on the marquee through May and into June.
Montcalm High School students will also be honored in the same way in Bluewell.
The Bluewell Area Improvement Association began showing senior photos on the large LED community information sign on Rt. 52 between Grants Supermarket and the DIsh Network building on Monday.
“We plan to showcase each individual graduate before the end of May,” said Skip Crane, improvement association president. “After each student is showcased, we will run all the senior photos in a continual string for the week beginning May 25.”
Crane said “it sure would be fun to see cars sitting in Grants parking lot with folks looking at the photos.”
Schools have been closed since March 13 because of the pandemic and public gatherings of more than 25 people are still not allowed.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
