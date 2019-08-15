BLUEFIELD — The City of Bluefield continues to make moves to reduce expenses in preparation for a major loss of tax revenue starting this fall.
Since Bluefield Regional Medical Center, a for-profit hospital, is being sold to the non-profit Princeton Community Hospital, about $650,000 annual tax revenue will be lost, along with another $70,000 from a state law change where the county receives a larger share of taxes collected on alcoholic beverages.
During the city board meeting Tuesday, Rochelle Davis asked about the status of what the city is doing to offset the loss.
“Every single department had to give up something,” City Manager Dane Rideout said, adding that positions have been cut, including eliminating a position in the Bluefield Police Department and several in parks and recreation.
“We have also had a consolidation of duties,” he said, as well as a reduction the amount of money earmarked for the demolition of homes.
Rideout said the city is also doing a “deep dive” into the Bluefield Fire Department. “The largest part of our budget is police and fire.”
Parks and recreation has seen a “substantial reduction in services” to save money, he said.
That included leasing the Herb Sims Center to Bluefield College, saving the city about $90,000 a year in fewer expenses and lease income.
“We also reduced the money for capital expenses,” he said, including not purchasing a new trash truck, savings that force the city to “assume some risk” in using older equipment.
Rideout said the city takes its trash to the Tazewell County landfill, which costs $31 a ton to dump compared to Mercer County’s $46.75.
Some employees were also asked to retire, he added, and the city is being as efficient as possible in everything that is done, but services for residents are still in place.
“We are doing everything we can to make certain citizens do not feel the pinch,” he said. “Hopefully, you are not going to see it (impact on services).”
Bluefield will begin seeing the loss of revenue in October.
An agreement was signed in June for PCH to buy BRMC.
Rideout said that although the sale hits Bluefield hard, it is overall a good thing for the community.
“It assures us we will have that hospital and the jobs that come with it,” he said.
When the sale was announced, the city board also issued a statement.
“The City of Bluefield has been made aware of the possible sale of Bluefield Regional Medical Center, and we are extremely pleased that this transaction will place BRMC under local ownership and will keep the hospital open,” the board said. “What is most important to us is that our citizens continue to have ready access to quality, affordable healthcare.”
The board said placing both of the county’s hospitals under common leadership is the “right approach to healthcare in this area.”
“It will enable healthcare planning to be undertaken on a regional basis, reduce duplication of services, and enable more resources to be dedicated to patient care,” the board said. “We believe that this transaction represents the best option for BRMC, its employees, and patients.”
