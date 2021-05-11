WAR — Voters in the city of War will determine a contested city council and mayoral race today.
Polls open today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters will cast their ballots at the War City Hall.
Both the mayoral race and the city council race are contested.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Robert Beavers is being challenged by Grover Mahone.
Eight candidates are vying for five seats on the War City Council.
The candidates include incumbent Debbie King, incumbent Loretta Hampton, incumbent Herb Billings, incumbent Bill Boyd, incumbent Emma Shelton, and challengers David Deel, Roger “Oggie” Davis and Crystal Matney.
In the race for city recorder, incumbent Sarah Muncy is running unopposed.
