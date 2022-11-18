PRINCETON — Three changes to the Princeton City Code were passed on second reading and public hearing by the Princeton City Council this week.
The first, passed on motion of Vice Mayor Joe Allen with a second by Councilman James Hawkins, changed the regular meeting times for Council from the second Monday of each month to the third Monday of each month, effective as of January 2023. The reason given for the change was to reduce the number of meetings which had to be rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts or holidays.
The second, passed on a motion by Councilman James Hill with a second by Hawkins, amended the personnel guidelines and procedures in four ways.
The first way called for city employees who are off the day before and/or after à paid holiday who isn’t on sick leave, vacation, compensatory time or a bereavement day not to be paid for the holiday.
Princeton Police Department employees will now earn (from first day of employment to their fifth anniversary) 15 days per fiscal year vacation days; (fifth to 10th anniversary) 17 days; (10th to 15th) 20 days and (15th to end of employment) 25 days.
Policemen and firefighters will now be allowed $1,000 per fiscal year for clothing.
Hill asked City Manager Mike Webb if the increased clothing allowance could be extended to Public Works Department employees. Webb said he’d work on it,
Also, policemen and firefighters will get full member only coverage if they choose to participate in physical training and use of the facilities for better health and fitness in the performance of their duties at the local Health and Fitness Center.
The Vacant Building Registry had the fee increased for buildings on the registry for 30 days to a year to $200 on motion of Allen and second by Hill.
On first reading , a change in the city’s head tax on dogs increasing it from $3 to $5 per dog per year to pay for a city spay-neuter program was passed on motion of Councilman Dewey Russell with a second by Hill.
Webb said the Princeton Veterans Day Parade which was postponed due to weather would be held Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. on Mercer Street from Fifth Street to the courthouse.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
