BLUEFIELD — It won’t be all fun and games at this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival. Vaccines will be administered too in an effort to boost local vaccination rates.
The extended, 10-day festival, gets underway Friday and continues through Sunday, June 13. Vaccines will be administered at the midway during six of those 10 days. As part of an agreement between the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the Great James H. Drew Exhibition, anyone who is vaccinated at the festival will receive two free carnival ride tickets, according to chamber president and CEO Jeff Disibbio.
Disibbio said the hope is to vaccinate as many people as possible during the six-day period.
“When we started planning this, and it looked like it was going to become a reality, we discussed reaching out and helping to advance the cause of getting vaccinations and helping us to achieve better vaccination numbers in our region,” Disibbio said. “And we reached out to several groups of which we are affiliated with, and we came to an agreement with Jimmy Drew and the chamber to give away two free tickets for anyone who gets vaccinated.”
The free COVID-19 vaccines will be administered by the Mercer County Health Department and the Bland County Medical Clinic in the midway area of the festival grounds.
Disibbio said the Bland County Medical Clinic will provide the vaccines on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (or June 4, 5 and 6) and the Mercer County Health Department will provide vaccines on Wednesday, June 9, Thursday, June 10 and Friday, June 11. The Tazewell County Health Department was originally scheduled to administer the vaccine for another three days, but had to cancel due to staffing issues.
Disibbio said it doesn’t matter if you live in Virginia or West Virginia, or vice versa, as you will be eligible to receive a vaccine from either the Bland County Medical Clinic or the Mercer County Health Department.
“So Virginia residents can get it from Mercer County Health (Department) and West Virginia residents can get it from Bland County,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what state you are in.”
Also new to the festival this year will be three nights of fireworks.
Dissibio said Grants Supermarket will be sponsoring fireworks during the opening night of the festival, June 4, as well as during the closing ceremonies on Sunday, June 13. Fireworks also will be held on Saturday, June 5, during the first home game of the Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field, near the festival fairgrounds.
As the region begins to transition into a post-pandemic routine, Dissibio said the chamber is anticipating record crowds at this year’s festival.
“We are extremely excited for this event this year,” he said. “This will be the first time ever that it will be a 10-day event. We are expecting larger than ever crowds because it is 10 days. We anticipate record crowds. People are ready to get back into the flow of what we hope will be a normal life again. Plus the addition of three days, which naturally will add to the number of people (in attendance).”
In addition to the carnival, special attractions at this year’s Cole Chevy Mountain Festival include human cannonball David “The Bullet” Smith, who will be at the festival all 10-days; an aquatic acrobatic show; the band Little Roy & Lizzy; a firefighter training show for children; and the return of Rock-IT The Robot.
Local entertainers also will be performing on stage during the 10-day festival.
The shows include:
• Friday, June 4, Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley will kick-off the music event at 9 p.m.
• Saturday, June 5, Cody Bragg will perform at 6 p.m. and Regan Cochran will be on stage at 8 p.m.
• Sunday, June 6, Little Roy and Lizzy, a bluegrass group/band, will have two performances on Sunday, June 6, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
• Monday, June 7, Barry Bowman will be performing at 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, June 9, Matt Deal will take the stage at 6 p.m. and Jess and Manny will follow at 8 p.m.
• Thursday, June 10, Bill Archer and Karl Miller will kick off the music event at 6 p.m.
• Friday, June 11, the Southbound CTV Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. followed by Makenzie Phipps and Shane Begley at 9 p.m.
• Saturday, June 12, Ben Thornton will be featured at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, June 13, Zack Jenkins will take the stage at 7 p.m. and Lily Comer will perform at 9 p.m.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
