WELCH — A McDowell County man was arrested this week after a traffic stop led to the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday.

Deputy R. L. Morgan with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop Monday in the Bradshaw area of McDowell County, according to Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy.

Upon investigation, Morgan found a quantity of methamphetamine packaged for delivery along with items used to sell meth, scales and calculator and xanaxs a Schedule II controlled substance, Muncy stated.

Morgan arrested Derrick Lee Matney, 41, of Caretta and charged him with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell Xanaxes, a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Matney was arraigned before Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $40,000.00 was set, Muncy stated. He was remanded into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting transport to the South Western Regional Jail.

