CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said his plan to use $100 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act for road projects has been legally vetted.
The issue came up during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, following up on Justice’s announcement on Friday of how the $1.25 billion from the CARES Act would be spent.
Of that money, $100 million is earmarked for “COVID highway projects,” allowing money already planned for some projects to go toward other highway work.
Justice explained the money would go toward repairs on highways or bridges close to hospitals to make health care more accessible, so it falls under federal guidelines on how the funds can be spent.
Money that had already been planned for those projects can then be diverted to other road work, he said.
“We got every legal opinion we could get (on the use of the CARES Act money),” he said, adding that when all of the programs covered by the $1.25 billion were financed, the $100 million was left over.
“We could see over and over and over we were going to have excess dollars,” he said. “We did not have a bucket for it and we could send it back or find a way to use it and that is what we did.”
Justice responded to a recent criticism by Sen. Joe Manchin related to the use of the $100 million and said it was a “political jab” and the state’s roads “did not get in this shape on my watch. We went for decades and neglected our roads.”
“What does he want us to?” he asked, referring to Manchin. “Return the money?”
Justice also responded to a question related to part of the CARES Act money, $150 million, that is earmarked to help small businesses and when that money will be sent out to help those businesses survive.
About 15,000 small businesses with between five and 35 employees can receive up to $10,000 from the money with few strings attached.
Justice said all that is needed to process applications will be in place “very, very soon, a matter of days.”
“We have got to build in a mechanism that gives us the ability to prevent fraud,” he said. “We are working on it.”
Justice also announced the state will see a revenue surplus for fiscal year 2019-20, which ended Tuesday.
“That, in itself, may be the biggest accomplishment that we’ve ever pulled off,” Justice said of the surplus, which at one time was anticipated to be more than a $500 million deficit. “For us to run across the finish line with a surplus, in the year of the God-awfullest pandemic of our lifetimes, it’s an absolute miracle.”
Justice said he never really believed there would be such a deficit.
“Of course, I never really fell into that because I knew that West Virginia really never shut down completely,” he said. “We shut down the aspects to protect your health. We shut down our schools, big gatherings, restaurants, bars; things like that. But we kept our essential businesses open. We kept our engine running enough to propel us economically. And then, all of the sudden, the numbers started looking a little bit better and better.”
He said state revenue experts utilized money from reserve accounts, and with the federal government’s move to raise the reimbursement rate on Medicaid, his administration was able to turn a shortfall, that had fallen to $255.8 million, into a surplus, with the reserve funds used being replenished.
Justice added that, with the income tax filing deadline having been moved from April to July, revenue experts are anticipating an early boost in fiscal year 2020-21.
“We deferred almost $200 million in income taxes that are going to flow into July that would’ve been paid back in April,” he said. “And when that money hits our books later this month, it’s going to jumpstart us for the future.”
Justice also said WorkForce West Virginia has now distributed more than $1 billion in unemployment benefits to those who applied for assistance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All you’ve got to do is turn on your TV and look: in other states, you’ve still got people standing in lines, standing around the block and everything,” he said. “We are lucky to have had relatively minor problems, and we’ve been able to get people help very quickly. We’ve got it done. I want to really commend Scott Adkins, his whole group with WorkForce, our National Guard, and all those who put in a lot of licks to make that happen.”
On the COVID-19 front, Justice said he remains concerned about travel and bringing the virus back into the state, with 115 positive cases in 23 counties.
Anyone who has been there should get tested on return, he said, again emphasizing that wearing a mask is the best thing to to.
“We do not want to regress,” he said. “Follow the guidelines.”
Justice said almost 10 percent of the state’s population has now been tested for the virus.
Free COVID-19 testing is set for Mercer County on July 11. The testing will be offered at the Mercer County Health Clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
