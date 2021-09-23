WASHINGTON — One of West Virginia’s senators met Wednesday with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with a bipartisan group of senators at the U.S. Capitol.
During the meeting, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and the other senators discussed a range of topics with Johnson including Afghanistan, international trade and climate agreements, coal and renewable energy, and easing COVID-19 travel restrictions between the two countries.
“Discussing West Virginia’s priorities in-person with the leader of one of America’s closest allies is always valuable, and this morning’s conversation came at a critical time for both of our nations,” Senator Capito said. “I appreciate Prime Minister Johnson for his candor and openness in talking through key topics, such as trade and energy policy, as well as working together to counter growing terror threats across the globe. The longstanding, special relationship the United States enjoys with the United Kingdom is mutually beneficial, and I’ll continue to be West Virginia’s voice on the issues that impact our state.”
