CHARLESTON — Essential workers of any age are now eligible to be administered the COVID-19 vaccination.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Monday during his pandemic briefing.
Those workers must be at least 16 years old for the Pfizer vaccine and at least 18 for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
Justice said essential workers are those providing services to the public on a direct basis, including grocery store and restaurant personnel.
“All essential workers irrespective of age, given their front-line status to keep businesses open…” are now eligible, said Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar.
Another vaccine eligibility category expanded is those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions.
Marsh said new medical problems have been added, including asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, heart disease, high blood pressure and liver disease.
This expansion is part of a trend to continue moving forward with keeping West Virginia the best in the nation at administering the vaccine, Justice said, and be ready to meet the federal goal of having the vaccine available to anyone who wants a shot by May 1.
“We are confident we will be able to be ready to pull it off in West Virginia by May 1,” he said. “All we need you to do is sign up.”
Justice said everything continues to move in the right direction.
“We are on the glide slope to being able to get our lives back to normal...” he said.
Although eligibility parameters keep expanding, Justice emphasized the priority population is still those over 65, who will be put at the head of the line after they sign up.
“We want to get all 65 and over … please register,” he said. Preregistration can be done online at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 1-833-734-0965.
Justice pointed to a list of counties where registration for those 65 and older is lagging, including Mercer and McDowell counties.
More than 213,000 (58 percent) of the 65 and over age group have received at least the first shot, he added.
“A bunch of those people would have died (without the vaccination),” Justice said.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary), said in response to a question related to those 65 and over who have been on the list for sometime but have not yet received a call that it’s up to each county to call from that list.
“Each list is pulled down by the county,” he said, adding that age group is a priority list for counties.
As of Friday, 7,700 residents 80 and over, 27,000 70 to 79 and 22,000 65 to 69 are preregistered but not yet been vaccinated.
“We are asking counties to pull down that list by age,” he said.
Justice said that, starting next week, pharmacies, Federally Qualified Health Centers, large health system clinics, and primary care clinics will begin offering vaccines to their own lists of recipients to ensure that all West Virginians who want a vaccine are able to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.
He also said that, by the end of this week, all West Virginia school employees over the age of 50 that wanted a vaccine will have been vaccinated.
“We’re also still vaccinating our school employees from 40 to 50 years of age and we should clean up all school employees very, very soon,” he added.
James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Program, said younger people and residents not in an eligible category but are registered can get vaccinated on occasion.
That’s because during a vaccination clinic some people don’t show up and doses are left over. That’s when others on the list are called, but they must be able to come in on short notice.
No vaccine will be wasted, he said.
Hoyer also said another allotment of the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson can be ordered this week, with the initial shipment bringing 15,500 doses recently.
“We don’t know yet what our maximum cap will be (on the order),” he said, adding that since it’s a one-dose vaccine and easy to store it can be used “logistically” in mobile clinics that target the homebound and homeless and go into more rural areas as well as to manufacturing facilities to accommodate employees.
As of Monday, more than 635,000 residents had received at least the first dose of the vaccine.
“It’s amazing beyond belief,” Justice said of the number. “It’s a great, great success story.”
But he also cautioned that the mandated facial covering in public buildings will continue as well as social distancing.
“We need to hold onto these masks for a little bit longer,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.