Staff Report
BLUEFIELD — A class for entrepreneurs and an essay contest for people who love their city are coming Nov. 19 to the city of Bluefield.
A lunch and learn session titled “Going Into Business – First Steps” will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 on the third floor of the Bluefield Arts Center in downtown Bluefield, according to Jim Spencer, community and economic development director.
The class will offer an opportunity to learn the basics of starting a business, Spencer said. Small Business Development Center Coach Harold Patterson will conduct the class. Lunch will be provided by the City of Bluefield Community & Economic Development Department.
In another development project, there will be a writing contest, “What I Love About Bluefield,” in honor of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, Spencer said.
Entries must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. Entries can be sent to City of Bluefield Community & Economic Development, 200 Rogers Street, Bluefield, WV 24701.
