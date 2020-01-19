BLUEWELL — “Business is booming” at Buffalo Trail ATV Resort in Bluewell, and the facility is planning an expansion.
Local businessman Gordon Lusk purchased the resort, located on Lorton Lick Road, in 2018 after former owner Seth Peters passed away.
Peters built the resort and opened in 2014, with business growing every year and continuing to do so.
“Business is booming,” said manager Jenni Stamper, adding that reservations are pouring in for this year with March and April almost fully booked already.
That increase in business is why Lusk said he plans to expand.
Four new lodges, accommodating 15 to 20 in each lodge, are planned, he said, and should be open in July.
A store with camping supplies, ATV accessories, gasoline and food is also in the works to be completed by July along with a two-bay ATV-UTV car wash, he added.
The 31 full-amenity cabins and 11 tree houses already in place offer a variety of accommodations, Stamper said.
“The cabins have everything they (guests) need,” she said, even including dishes, microwaves and linens “to make the cabins comfortable and like home.”
Four “ultimate tree houses” with full amenities are available as well as two “tiny sky places” and rustic tree houses for the summer months.
The Big Buffalo Lodge can accommodate up to 19 and many of the large cabins can either be used for two separate groups or shared by one group, with all of the amenities of home. Wifi is also available to all guests.
A restaurant is at the resort and open Thursday through Saturday evenings for dinner, featuring about 30 microbrew beverages from around the state as well as a full menu, including buffalo burgers.
“With the restaurant, the guests can eat, drink and walk to their rooms,” Stamper said, adding that it is all family friendly with fire pits and grills at each cabin.
A bath house is also available.
Co-manager Christine Shockley said the different types of cabins can “accommodate everyone, from small groups to large groups.”
“We sell permits (for the nearby Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System) on site,” she said. “And they like the idea we have someone to take them out on the trails and show them where they are and how to get around.”
Shockley was referring to guided tours now available.
Chris Sizemore is the guide.
“We take guests from here to Pineville and all the spots along the way,” he said. Those spots include scenery like waterfalls and old coke ovens. “There is a lot of cool stuff out there.”
Sizemore leads the way as guests follow in their ATVs and side-by-sides.
“We are planning some overnight trips,” he said, and trips that can go all the way to Kentucky.
Tours have already started, he added.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail has about 700 miles of trails across Southern West Virginia.
Stamper said this winter has been busy because of the warmer weather, but even if it snows business is good because riders love the snow and the many of the machines are equipped with heaters.
Some of the clientele are local, she said, but “we have guests from Canada to Florida and many tell us they are making plans for the next trip back.”
“We once had a family here from Hawaii,” she said, “and people from as far away west as California.”
Guests go away pleased, Shockley added.
“They say they like the atmosphere and how friendly all the staff are,” she said, as well as the restaurant on site so they don’t have to leave.
Shockley said guests also like the security. “We have cameras on site and it makes them feel like their machines and everything is safe and secure.”
Guests also give high marks for how clean and neat everything is as well, she added.
Stamper said the restaurant facility can also be rented for Christmas parties, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and reunions.
“People are already booking for class reunions,” she said, including for the annual Beaver-Graham game.
“I’m loving it,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
