GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County is getting a $3 million boost to help expand broadband services.
Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) announced Monday that the grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development.
“Broadband is a vital tool for economic development and expanding opportunity,” he said. “This funding for iGo Technology will provide a tremendous boost, connecting hundreds of homes and businesses to reliable Internet access and aiding our region’s economy.”
A Grundy firm, iGo Technology, Inc., will receive the $3 million to extend a previous Community Connect grant, enhancing broadband opportunities to an additional 820 homes and businesses.
Griffith wrote a letter of support on behalf of the grant application.
U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Va.) also released a joint statement about the grant.
“In the 21st century, high-speed internet access is essential,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to announce this federal investment that will increase opportunities for employment, education and services in Southwest Virginia.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.