GRUNDY, Va. — A local water project has been recommended for a state grant from the Coalfield Water Development Fund (CWDF) Executive Committee.
The Coalfield Water Development Fund (CWDF) Executive Committee met on Aug. 8 to screen applications for grant funding for safe drinking water projects. One of the recommendations was for $100,000 to the Buchanan County Public Service District. This grant would help fund the Paw Paw Waterline Extension.
The Committee will recommend the following grant awards to the CWDF Board at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Office in Lebanon, Va.
Individuals interested in making comments on these awards may appear at the meeting to speak during the public comment period, or send written comments to the CWDF, P. O. Box 2194, Coeburn, VA 24230.
