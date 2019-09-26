GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan County will receive funding for a water line extension which will bring municipal water to more than 60 customers, a local representative announced this week.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., said the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded $500,000 for the Paw Paw Waterline Extension Project in Buchanan County and $500,000 for the Giles Hollow Water Line Extension in Lee County, totaling an additional $1 million in federal support announced this week for water projects in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District.
“Water service is a critical need for communities to attract residents and support development. Today’s award by the Appalachian Regional Commission of $1 million for waterline extension projects in Southwest Virginia will enable more people to have a safe and reliable water source. This is a valuable contribution to infrastructure in our communities,” Griffith said.
The $500,000 to the Paw Paw Waterline Extension Project in Buchanan County supports the final phase of waterline extension along Paw Paw Road, bringing potable water to 63 households.
