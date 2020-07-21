BLUEFIELD — After almost 52 years, Bluefield State College will see the start of new construction Wednesday, an on-campus housing unit, and a dream come true for many people.
“This has been an answer to a lot of prayers,” said Rev. Garry Moore, chair of the BSC Board of Governors. “It’s been a long time coming.”
The last on-campus housing at BSC was closed in 1968 after racial unrest on campus and having construction finally start after all of these years is a “bittersweet” experience,” he said.
That’s because this is happening during a pandemic and slow economy as well as, ironically, during a time when the nation is trying to come together in terms of dealing with racial injustice.
But it’s “more sweet than bitter,” he said, because the dream of the return of on-campus housing is finally coming to fruition and the mindset of people is changing about race relations in the country.
“This is something positive for Bluefield,” Moore said, adding that he is grateful for the college’s partnership with the city and how supportive they have been with the endeavor.
“Many people have worked together on this,” he said of the project. “A lot of alumni have been praying for this moment, and it’s an emotional moment for them. It is an extremely emotional time for many people here.”
The first of four 11,175-sq.-ft. “quads” will be constructed and be ready to house 30 students in August 2021. Three other quads are planned, bringing the total number of students who will eventually be able to live on campus to 120.
Called Heritage Village, each unit will have seven two-person rooms on the first floor and eight on the second floor, with the laundry room located on the first floor.
They will be located in the lower parking lot area of the student center.
The dorms at BSC, a historically black college, were closed abruptly after a bombing on campus. That bombing followed other turmoil related to racial relations unrest at the time.
Attempts have been made since to reestablish on-campus housing. The most recent plan was a $28 million project from 2015 that included a dorm on top of a parking garage. But the parking garage plan was later scrapped and cut the price tag down to $14 million to house 135 students.
But the new concept of the quad units surfaced after Robin Capehart took over as interim president in January 2018, and he was named president in September 2018.
The process of working to see the project materialize happened throughout 2019 as many people came together for the planning and fund raising, including the support of the Shott Foundation.
Total cost of the entire project with all four quads has been estimated at about $12 million.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
