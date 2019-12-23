BLUEFIELD — When Robin Capehart look over the reins of Bluefield State College as an interim president and then president this year, he knew he was facing steep challenges, including a continuing struggle with a falling enrollment.
Taking an aggressive approach going into 2020, BSC is set to offer on-campus housing next year for the first time in more than 50 years, and the hope is the housing and other initiatives will make a difference in attracting more students to campus.
In a recent address to the faculty and students, Capehart said several factors have led to a “severe decline in enrollment and a corresponding breakdown in the fiscal health of the institution.”
Those factors include a lack of on-campus housing, reductions in state support, a consistent decline in population in the area and advances in technology related to online programs.
Full-time enrollment is below 1,000 students this year, 985 (1,275 including part-time), he said, and an accurate count would put the number at 840 for students whose tuition is paid in full.
Not only that, he said, “a most devastating figure is the number of students we lose between a student’s freshman and sophomore years - nearly 46 percent in the last eight years.”
“We’re currently in a state of severe financial exigency,” he said, detailing that the problem is shared in many colleges and universities around the country.
Since 2016, he said, 87 colleges or universities have been acquired, merged or closed, with 41 percent of those closed, and 32 percent of those closing public institutions.
BSC is a HBCU (Historically Black College and University), he said, and those institutions are “especially susceptible to closings due to rapidly declining enrollment and deteriorating financial conditions.”
According to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), Bluefield State’s total enrollment fell from 1,951 in 2012 to 1,275 in 2019, a 35 percent drop.
Concord University’s enrollment dropped from 2,839 in 2012 to 1,886 in 2019, a 34 percent drop.
In fact, most institutions around the state lost enrollment, although the overall loss since 2015 has been about 6.5 percent.
The percentage of high school graduates attending a four-year college has also dropped as well, from 61.5 percent in 2009 to 52.6 percent in 2018, the HEPC statistics show.
Capehart was named president in September after serving as interim president since January, replacing embattled former President Marsha Krotseng after she resigned in December 2018 under pressure from faculty and the community.
The former president of West Liberty University, Capehart is taking a proactive, aggressive approach by not only already succeeding in obtaining funding for the new dorms, which will house 120 students when finished, but also putting into place other initiatives.
“Our enrollment priorities include programs that will meet the ever-evolving economic needs of employers as well as the personal preferences and academic needs of our students – both in terms of content and delivery,” he said in his address.
Several projects are already under way, including establishing new undergraduate and graduate programs; developing on and off-campus housing; creating an honors program; growing an online presence; and evaluating the potential presented by a more robust athletic program.
Other initiatives are coming next year, he added, including “removing unnecessary statutory, regulatory and policy driven bureaucratic roadblocks that inhibit our ability to respond quickly to a competitive and rapidly changing higher education marketplace.”
Capehart has also asked the college’s provost, Dr. Ted Lewis, to look at the number of faculty at the college, a number that has been steady during a time of drastic enrollment loss.
The issue of whether BSC could be closed or merge with Concord or become a branch of another university was also addressed.
“All of this being said … we’re here today to tell you that we have no intention of closing,” he said. “And while will seek ways to cooperate with other colleges for the benefit of both institutions, we also have no intention of merging with any other institution.”
Capehart also said BSC wants to bring back a popular sport.
“Finally, let me say, that we have all the intentions in the world of – one day – putting our own football team back on the field and not being bought or becoming a branch of an institution that already has a football team – and plays in the Big 12,” he said, referring to talk of the college being a part of West Virginia University.
Capehart has said in the past and continues to emphasize that BSC, which is celebrating its 125th year in 2020, can also sell itself by relating its “compelling story.”
“Over the past ten months, I’ve been privileged to have the opportunity to go to so many places and tell the story of how Bluefield State College has changed the lives of so many people,” he said. “For years, this institution - that has impacted so many – has been ignored. Yet, its record is overwhelming.”
When Capehart was named president, he received strong support from the board of governors to take over the leadership and get the college back on track.
“During the seven and half months of his service as interim president of Bluefield State College, he secured funding and commitments of support to permit the official start of construction for the first on-campus housing in more than 50 years,” board chair Rev. Garry Moore said. “BSC is now much more engaged with the City of Bluefield and surrounding communities, and he has actively promoted the college to policy makers at the local, state and national level.”
During Capehart’s tenure as president of West Liberty University from 2007 to 2015 the school saw a 15.5 percent increase in enrollment, including a 25.6 percent increase in adult learners. Annual fundraising totals increased form $862,000 in 2007 to over $5 million per year for the years of 2013-2015,
It also transitioned from college to university status.
Capehart, an attorney, has extensive experience in education, including serving as chair of the Council of Presidents, a state position to advance higher education.
After leaving West Liberty, Capehart formed Georgetown Solutions L.L.C., a higher education consulting firm, and last year began working with the Blue Ribbon Tax Reform panel, which is reviewing the system of governance of West Virginia’s public institutions.
Capehart’s background also includes the position of state Secretary of Tax and Revenue under former Gov. Cecil Underwood. During that time he chaired the Commission on Fair Taxation, which conducted the most comprehensive review of tax structure in the state’s history.
He was honored with the Distinguished West Virginian Award in 2000.
