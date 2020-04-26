BLUEFIELD, VA. — Bluefield State College students have received some good news related to federal money available to higher education students to help with hardships created by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
BSC President Robin Capehart announced Saturday students will start receiving emergency relief funds through a program established by the college using the federal money.
That funding is through the Pandemic Education Relief Act of 2020, part of the of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Capehart said students who were enrolled by March 27 will receive a grant to cover laboratory fees and $200 to cover technology-related expenses.
As all higher education institutions did in response to the pandemic, BSC transitioned to remote learning in March, requiring students to rely in broadband services and equipment.
Students can also apply for an additional $400 emergency relief grant due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Capehart said the college must receive the BSC student’s completed application form, which is accessible on the BSC website (bluefieldstate.edu), and it must be submitted online by May 31.
But he said the money is not available for students who enrolled in totally online-delivered academic programs. That is because of a directive from the U.S. Department of Education (US DOE).
However, the college is busy trying to find a way to help those students.
“Bluefield State College is actively exploring ways to provide financial assistance for students who are excluded from receiving funds because of the US DOE directive,” Capehart said.
“We recognize that our students are facing difficult circumstances during this time,” he said. “ It is our sincere hope that these funds will provide help in a timely, meaningful way for each Bluefield State College student.”
Students may visit the Bluefield State website (bluefieldstate.edu) for more information or submit their questions regarding the BSC Emergency Relief (Federal CARES Act) Funds via email to Dr. Ted Lewis, Bluefield State College Provost (tlewis@bluefieldstate.edu).
Earlier this month, Capehart covered other issues related to the pandemic, including standardized testing, summer school and graduation.
Students who want to enroll for classes starting this fall may have not have been able to take one of the required entrance exams.
“That’s been a problem,” Capehart said. “What we’ve decided to do at Bluefield State, we are going to waive the SAT and ACT requirements for admission, which means you can go ahead and apply.”
Capehart said another decision that has been made is to move the first session of summer courses to online. That session is from May to the end of June.
The college is also still planning to have a ceremony for this year’s graduates.
It was originally scheduled for May 9.
“The commencement is an extremely important day for our graduates and their families,” he said. “Our commencement committee continues to meet so we can be ready when the time comes to determine a date for commencement.”
Capehart praised the college’s faculty and students in handling the situation and the transition to remote learning. “We are still functioning effectively and maintaining a high quality of instruction.”
“We all want this to end soon,” he said. “We all want to get back to a more normal. Until then, let us continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones; to be diligent in practicing safe and healthy interaction; to say a prayer for our school and our community; and look forward to the day that this will all be behind us.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
